Space available in Bachelor of Applied Science degree program at GHC

The 2025-26 school year starts on Sept 22 at Grays Harbor College, and space is still available in many classes and programs including GHC’s Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Management (BASOM).

Designed for students who already hold an associate degree, the BASOM program prepares students for leadership and management roles across a wide range of industries. Courses emphasize applied skills such as organizational communication, project management, human resources, and team leadership. Classes are offered in multiple formats, including in-person, online, and via Zoom, to support both recent graduates and working professionals.

Program director Dr. Evelyn Lanka, PhD, said the degree is designed to help students move forward in their careers.

“For many students, this degree is the stepping stone to management and beyond. I have also seen students go into nonprofit work, community social services, and the financial industries, to name a few. Some students also go on to earn a Master of Business Administration,” Dr. Lanka explained. “The great thing about this program is that if you already have a career, it will help you advance. If you are just starting out, it will help you land a great entry level role and jumpstart your career.”

Dr. Lanka emphasized the BASOM program’s value.

“The quality of education you will receive in the BASOM program is at the same level of quality as any big business school in the nation,” she said. “I have been a faculty member at several prestigious universities, I have taught MBA, undergraduate, and executive students around the globe, and I bring all that experience and skill set to this program as the director. It really is a value that cannot be beat.”

Dr. Lanka also highlighted the program’s applied approach. “Last fall our students took an introduction to leadership class. My PhD was on leadership, so I loved teaching them everything I know about the topic. We focused on understanding not just what leadership is, but how it is done.”

For potential students weighing the decision, Dr. Lanka reflected on her own path.

“I know that starting a degree or going back and completing a degree can be a really hard decision. Especially when you have family and job commitments. Trust me I know! I have four degrees myself, that’s a lot of time spent in the classroom when I could have been working. But, the data still shows that education is one of the key determinants of life long economic stability.”

Dr. Lanka cited a July 2025 Bureau of Labor Statistics report showing the median annual salary for bachelor’s degree holders at $80,236, compared to $48,360 for individuals with a high school diploma.

“As the saying goes, money talks,” Dr. Lanka said. “I don’t know about you, but I would like to make as much money as I can, so education to me is a good investment for myself and my family.”

Students can begin BASOM in any quarter. More information is available on the BASOM program webpage. Dr. Lanka can be reached by email at evelyn.lanka@ghc.edu or by phone at 360-538-4065.