South Beach Regional Fire Authority improves fire protection rating

South Beach Regional Fire Authority (SBRFA) announced an updated fire protection rating from the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau (WSRB). Effective January 1, 2025, SBRFA holds a Protection Classification (PC) of 5.

According to a press release issued by SBRFA, the Authority serves areas formerly covered by Grays Harbor Fire districts 3, 11 and 14, and Pacific County Fire District 5. Under the new rating, former districts 3 and 11 will remain at PC 5, former District 14 and Pacific 5 will improve from PC 6 to PC 5.

“This recognition is more than just a number; it’s a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our firefighters, staff, and community partners,” said SBRFA Chief Daryl Brown. “We’re proud of this achievement, and we will continue working to improve our services and keep our community safe.”

Every five years, the WSRB evaluates fire departments across Washington to determine how well they are prepared to protect their communities. The review includes training, equipment, staffing, water supply, emergency communications, and community risk reduction efforts such as fire prevention, public education, and safety inspections.

The release went on to say that many insurance companies use WSRB ratings to help set fire insurance premiums. A stronger rating often means lower costs for homes and businesses, in addition to reflecting better fire protection for the community.

In addition, SBRFA has received a tender credit, effective Aug. 1. This applies to dwelling properties located within five road miles of a responding fire station but without a standard fire hydrant within 1,000 feet. These properties will now receive a Protection Class 6, an improvement from the previous Class 7 or Class 8A, depending on distance to the nearest station.

According to the SBRFA’s official website, a total of six fire stations are included in the South Beach RFA. Westport Station 3-1 is staffed 24 hours a day with paramedic level fire and EMS care. South Beach is protected by a combination of dedicated volunteers and 11 career fire fighters including the fire chief and battalion chief.