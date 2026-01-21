SBRFA responds to early morning injury crash

At 2:04 a.m. Wednesday morning, the South Beach Regional Fire Authority was dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash in a ditch in the area of North Forrest Street and West Wilson Avenue near Westport Light State Park in Westport.

Two occupants were trapped beneath a 1999 Ford F250 pickup. Crews worked quickly to free both victims. Life Flight was requested but was unable to respond due to weather conditions. The driver, identified as a 32-year-old man from Bellingham, and the passenger, a 23-year-old man from Ferndale, were extricated and transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital by ambulance. Authorities reported that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers responded at approximately 2:16 a.m. Investigators determined that a single vehicle was traveling southbound on Wilson Avenue when it left the roadway, overcorrected, and rolled. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle and became pinned beneath it.

Washington State Patrol indicated that drugs or alcohol were involved, and speed was listed as a contributing factor. The driver is facing charges of DUI and vehicular assault. The vehicle sustained severe damage and was totaled. No pedestrians were involved and no fatalities were reported. The crash remains under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.