Quinaults awarded $353K for electric workboat for fisheries research

Fisheries staff from Quinault Indian Nation’s Division of Natural Resources conducted a Dungeness crab test fishery in October of last year, a crucial step for determining whether the tribe’s commercial crab fishery is ready to open.

The Washington state Department of Commerce last week announced $16.8 million in clean energy grants to support 22 projects in 17 tribal communities across Washington.

The awards will also fund feasibility studies for three tribes to evaluate the potential technical requirements and financial viability of solar and battery energy storage systems, according to a news release from the department.

Locally, the Quinault Indian Nation is in line for $352,639 for a fully electric 24-foot workboat for fisheries research and monitoring in Grays Harbor, Lake Quinault and the Olympic Coast of the Pacific Ocean.

The projects are part of the state’s effort to invest in tribal energy sovereignty, a key component of Washington’s 2021 State Energy Strategy and climate laws, including the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) and the Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Act, according to the release.

“Under their sovereign authority, tribal nations are shaping their own energy future,” Commerce Interim Director Sarah Clifthorne said. “These investments support projects that tribes have identified as priorities, strengthening community facilities, lowering energy costs and building long-term resilience.”

The awards, totaling $16.8 million, come from four programs funded by the CCA:

The Clean Energy Siting and Permitting Program provides $584,872 to tribal communities, part of $4.9 million available statewide, to support faster, more efficient and more equitable siting and permitting processes for clean energy projects in Washington, the release stated.

The Tribal Clean Energy Grants Program provides $11.5 million to support tribally determined clean energy priorities and advance tribal energy sovereignty for federally recognized tribes with lands in Washington. While $5 million was initially set aside for tribes through the Clean Energy Fund, Commerce increased its commitment to $9 million and ultimately awarded more than $11.4 million to meet strong demand and advance tribal-led projects.

The Tribal Electric Boats Program provides $4.8 million to support the electrification of tribal fishing vessels, including research and patrol boats, and to fund marine charging equipment needed to power them.

The Technical Assistance Program provides direct assistance to communities, including tribes, that are exploring energy system solutions to strengthen resilience.

For tribal leaders, these investments represent more than infrastructure funding, according to the release. They reflect long-term commitments to cultural preservation, economic resilience and energy independence.

“The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community is pleased to expand our partnership with the Department of Commerce to begin electrifying our tribal fishing fleet,” Swinomish Tribal Chairman Steve Edwards said. “Swinomish are People of the Salmon, and utilizing clean technology aligns with our practice to consider the next seven generations in all of our actions. The Tribe is grateful to continue on our renewable energy pathway with the state.”

Of the projects, eight will complete construction, four will advance planning and design, and three will conduct feasibility studies through Commerce’s Tribal Clean Energy Grant and Technical Assistance programs. Commerce selected Cascadia Renewables as the Technical Assistance Program provider through a competitive process.

The firm will work closely with participating tribes to deliver tailored, community-driven feasibility studies and predevelopment support, the release stated.

For a full list of awards, visit https://tinyurl.com/bddn65us.