Santa makes the rounds as holiday events heat up

There are plenty of things to do in and around Grays Harbor as Christmas approaches

There are plenty of events scheduled throughout Grays Harbor for you to get you in a festive mood for the holidays.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen Police and Fire departments’ “Giving Tree”

The Giving Tree has been placed in the Aberdeen Police Department’s lobby with special ornaments on it. The ornaments have a child’s needs/likes written on it. You can take an ornament, purchase the item, and bring the unwrapped gift back to the Aberdeen Police Department by Dec. 10. The gifts will then be wrapped and delivered to the families before Christmas. (Please tape the ornament to the item so we can track them.) Our lobby hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other ways to participate include monetary donations are accepted and 100% of the funds will go towards purchasing needs for the families. Extra gifts are also accepted and handed out to other children who may come out to visit with Santa on our delivery route.

WinterFest 2025

Friday, Dec. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Trolley express light tour (meet at Springboard Coffee on I Street), Holiday Market at Wiitamaki’s and Grand Heron

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Friday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Zelasko Park

Breakfast and pics with Santa at Messy Jessy’s

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Holiday Market at Wiitamaki’s and Grand Heron

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9 to 3 p.m.

Rogue Wrestling Attractions Presents Seasons Beatings

Saturday, Dec. 20

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport

Rogue Wrestling Attractions brings Seasons Beatings to the Seaport for a night of high-energy, hard-hitting professional wrestling like you’ve never seen before. Who will step into the ring? What rivalries will explode just in time for the holidays?

Cosmopolis

Santa Cruise and Tree Lighting

Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

The holiday season kicks off with the Santa Cruise, as Santa travels through the streets of Cosmopolis spreading cheer. By 6 p.m., families can gather at the Cosmopolis Community Center (1300 First Street) where Santa’s elves will serve cookies and cocoa. Mayor Springer will join Santa with special treats for the children. The evening concludes with the Second Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Cosmopolis Fire Department, where families can follow Santa to witness the town’s tree shine bright.

Cookies, Cocoa and the Magic of Christmas

Dec. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Cosmopolis Lions Club (601 2nd Street) will host a cozy afternoon of holiday treats. Santa will be on hand to listen to children’s wishes and collect letters at the Santa Letter Drop. Families can capture treasured memories with photos alongside Santa.

Free Photos with Santa and Cosi Fire Truck Tour

Dec. 13 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Oak & Stone Realty Group

1101 1st St., Unit B

Rooftop Santa Tradition

Dec. 15–23

Each evening from 7:30–9:30 p.m., weather permitting, Santa will return to his special rooftop at 1221 Dundee Drive.

This longheld Cosmopolis tradition delights families as Santa sends gifts and treats down the Magic Elf Tub.

Elma

Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elma United Methodist Church

502 Young Street

Crafts of all kinds, signs, jewelry, baked goods, etc.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Saturday, Dec. 6, 4 to 6 p.m.

Dave Osgood Visitor Information Center

222 W Main Street

Cookies and Cocoa at the Chamber

Kids Winter Extravaganza

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2 to 4 p.m.

Elma Library

119 N. 1st Street

Children and their families are invited to come play board games, do crafts, and create the perfect cup of cocoa from our hot chocolate bar.

Winter Warm up Event

Saturday, Dec. 6 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

Northwest Life Center

215 3rd St

Are you in need of warm items? New and gently used coats, scarves, hats, socks, gloves, and blankets will be given away.

FOSLS Annual Yule Log Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 p.m.

Schafer State Park

1365 W. Schafer Park Rd

1:15 p.m. – Yule Log hunt for kids. Watch as they embark on an exciting quest to find the hidden Yule log.

1:30 p.m. – Carols and bell ringing. Sing along to your favorite holiday tunes and enjoy the festive melodies.

1:30 p.m. – Gingerbread and banking contest. Bring your best holiday treats to share and enter them into our delicious contest. Judging starts at 1:30 so make sure your creations are ready to impress.

No Discovery pass needed. Fee covered by FOSLS for attendees.

Harbor Lights Music and Laser Show

Satsop Business Park in the westernmost cooling tower parking lot

Dec. 10 and 11, shows at 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

Kick off the holiday season with a spectacular laser light show hosted by the Summit Pacific Medical Foundation! Enjoy the dazzling display from the comfort of your own vehicle as lights dance in sync with festive music.

This family-friendly event is completely FREE, but registration is required, and space is limited. Spots first come, first served—so be sure to reserve yours today! Each show runs for approximately 35 minutes, plan to arrive a little early, as each show begins promptly.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harbor-lights-music-and-laser-show-2025-registration-1592167127739

Pancakes, Pigs and Santa

Saturday, Dec. 13 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Elma High School Commons

1011 W. Main St

The Elma Police Officers Association invites the young people of Elma to Pancakes, Pigs and Santa. Join your police officers for a FREE pancake breakfast. Special family gift, basket raffle, visit Santa for a special gift.

Grayland

Santa at Grayland Station

Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1785 WA-105

Join us in celebrating Santa’s annual visit to the South Beach Regional Fire Authority’s Grayland Station. Treats for all, holiday crafting, gifts for children, and photo opportunities with Santa himself.

Hoquiam

The HPD Police Officers Association’s is partnering with the Hoquiam Fire Department to bring the Giving Tree back to Hoquiam. If you would like to donate this year please come down to the Hoquiam Police Department’s Lobby, which is located at 215 10th Street and remove a tag from our tree.

Please return unwrapped gifts with the Giving Tree tags back to the Hoquiam Police Department no later than Dec. 8. We will handle all of the wrapping and then pass out the presents with Santa before just before Christmas.

If there are any questions, contact Officer Sarah Kite at scox@cityofhoquiam.com or 360-532-0892, Ext. 187

Santa in Hoquiam

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m.

Central Elementary School

Santa arrives on a fire truck at Hoquiam’s Central Elementary School. This free event includes entertainment by Scott Petersen, the Reptile Man, goodie bags for all kids, drawings for about 60 toys for kids 12 and under. There will be drawings for bicycles, too. Santa will be available for pictures so adults should bring your phone/camera. The event is sponsored by Hoquiam Association for Kids.

Adopt-a-Grandparent Community Craft Party

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to Noon

Channel Point Village

907 K Street

Hot cocoa and cookies, festive music – create handmade gifts for elders in Grays Harbor County. Free event for all ages (with parent or guardian).

Ho Ho Hoquiam Fun Run

Saturday, Dec. 6

8 a.m. Registration | 9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk | 10 a.m. Kids 1 Mile

Kick off your holiday season with a morning full of festive fun, family, and fitness and pictures with Santa. Starts at Timberland Regional Library in Hoquiam. Donations benefit the Grays Harbor Sports Association.

$5 Kids • $10 Students • $20 Adults • $50 Family Pass

7th Street Theatre

Christmas Vacation

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $6

Christmas in Connecticut

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets $6

McCleary

Wildcat Gift Shop

The gift shop will be open to students and staff from Dec. 1-5 and to the public during the Santa Breakfast on Dec. 6.

Dec. 1-4 from 8:20 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 5 from 8:20 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 8 to 11 a.m.

McCleary School

611 S Main St

This year’s Breakfast with Santa features breakfast, tree auction, Santa photos, bake sale, a 50/50 raffle, and gift shop and wrapping station. Breakfast price is by donation.

10th Annual One Stop Christmas Shop

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McCleary VFW

158 N Summit Rd

Come shop from some of your local vendors and find the perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list. There will be a little bit of everything from jewelry to books, fragrance to kitchen items. Stop by to see what your local crafters and home based businesses have been working on this past year. Santa will be available for pictures. Pictures are by donation and you use your own camera. The Auxiliary will have a gift wrapping table. Bring your gifts from home to be wrapped or have them wrap your purchases. Gift wrapping is by donation.

Olympia Women’s Jazz Choir holiday Concert

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.

McCleary Museum & Event Center

426 S 3rd St

Get ready to jingle all the way as the Olympia Women’s Jazz Choir brings the sparkle, the sass, and the spirit of the season to life at their Holiday Concert!

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon filled with classic holiday favorites, soulful harmonies, and a few year-round jazz gems guaranteed to warm your heart and get your toes tapping. Expect festive fun, joyful voices, and the kind of music that makes the season bright. Admission by donation

Santa Through Town

Saturday, Dec. 20 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Santa and the McCleary Fire Department firefighters will make their way through town on the fire truck, spreading holiday cheer and collecting non-perishable food donations for the McCleary Food bank. Santa route map https://maps.app.goo.gl/7Kc1FagPSvsp7Sb47?g_st=ic.

McCleary Christmas Eve Luminaries

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m.

McCleary Cemetery

108 N 10th St

Bring family, friends, and a lighter to help ignite the candles; everyone is welcome. This is a beautiful way to honor our loved ones and come together as a community. Every year, over 1,000 luminaries are placed. Supplies will be provided by the McCleary Fire Fighter’s Association.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Wednesday, Dec.. 24 at 9 p.m.

McCleary Museum & Event Center

426 S 3rd St

Join us for a non-denominational Christmas Eve service filled with hope, peace, and togetherness. Free and welcoming to all. Come as you are for an evening of gentle light, meaningful music, and holiday reflection. Let’s celebrate together in warmth and unity.

Montesano

Story Time with Santa

Lemon Hill Cafe and Bookstore

Thursday, Dec. 11, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Hot chocolate, cookies, and Santa

Montesano Festival of Lights

Dec. 12 through Dec. 14

Festival of Lights, craft fair, evening parade, and more. The kickoff concert (Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.) will feature Ken Albert and Christine Hill, Angel Damasiewicz, Gladys Whitney, Steve Jacobson, Laura Jones and Donna Albert. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. There will be a bake sale and warm beverages available. The 2025 Festival of Lights Parade theme is Christmas at the Movies (Saturday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.).

Oakville

Christmas Pancakes, Pictures & Pets

Saturday, Dec. 6 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sharon Grange

912 South Bank Rd

Pancake brunch to be served. Advance ticket purchased by Dec. 4 = $1 off. Grange and junior grange members = $1 off. Door ticket prices: Ages 0-3 Free/Ages 4-14 $7/Ages 15+ $12

Limited times available for pictures so schedule pictures w/pets & families ASAP.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.

Oakville Grange

405 S Temple St.

Everyone is invited to our free Breakfast with Santa presented by the Oakville Grange. Breakfast, gifts, photos, music, and stay for bingo following the event. Bring the whole family and come hungry.

Annual Santa Food Drive

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m.

Santa, Grays Harbor Fire District 1 members, and all the fire trucks will be making their way around town and the Chehalis Reservation for the annual food drive. Santa route map https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064360554258

Spaghetti dinner, Santa, and Tree Lighting

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5 to 6 p.m.

Oakville High School Commons, GHFD1 Fire Station

200 School St and 108 E Main St

Enjoy a free spaghetti dinner and a visit with Santa in the Oakville High School Commons, followed by the lighting of the tree at 6 at the GHFD1 Fire Station.

Ocean Shores

Santa Claus is coming … to the library

Friday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Take pictures with Santa, create an ornament to take home, write a letter to Santa and receive a new book from the elves.

The Procrastinators Holiday Art and Craft Show

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elks Lodge 2581

199 Ocean Lake Way

Photos with Santa, food and drinks, open to the public

Ocean Shores Boardwalk Shops Holiday Nite Shop

Saturday Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Boardwalk Shops of Ocean Shores

759 Point Brown Ave.

Enjoy a festive holiday atmosphere, delicious treats, and discounts at the Boardwalk Shops’ Holiday Nite Shop at the Boardwalk

Ace Light the Night Tour of Lights

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

641 Point Brown Ave NW

Each year, families bundle up, pack cookies and milk, cue the Christmas tunes, and head to Buck Electric Ace Hardware to kick off the Light the Night Tour of Lights. From twinkling rooftops to glowing reindeer, it’s a grand parade of the town’s most dazzling holiday homes. The tour leaves promptly at 5:30 p.m.

Seabrook

Seabrook’s Jolly Days

Now until Jan. 1

Step into the storybook charm of Seabrook and experience the most wonderful time of the year along Washington’s coast. From the enchanting Winter Glass Float Find and town decorations to the twinkling tree lighting, festive holiday market, snowfall on demand, Santa sightings, and our beloved holiday parade. Cozy up with hot cocoa, gather your loved ones, and make joyful memories with a winter getaway to our walkable beach town.

For a complete list of activities visit: https://www.seabrookwa.com/events/outdoor-activities/jolly-days/

Tokeland

Beachy Christmas Bazaar

Dec. 13–14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4117 WA-105

Meet Santa, gingerbread house contest and more.