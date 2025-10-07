Recruiting the next generation of first responders

There is always a need for firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel and several organizations in and around Grays Harbor offer training and career path opportunities for young people.

According to the First Responders Foundation, “The safety and well-being of our communities rely heavily on the dedication and courage of first responders — firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and paramedics — who are on the front lines during emergencies. As the current generation of first responders approaches retirement, it becomes crucial to inspire and prepare the next generation to take up this noble and vital role.”

Cadet and Internship programs

Ocean Shores Fire Cadet Program

Now that school is back in session, the Ocean Shores Fire Department is kicking off the next iteration of its Firefighter Cadet Program. The first meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Ocean Shores Fire Department located at 585 Point Brown Ave NW.

Please bring a parent or guardian along to fill out and sign paperwork. Cadets must be between 14–18 years old. Learn about the Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services. This program is open to all Grays Harbor students. Two monthly cadet meetings will be held at 7 to 9 p.m. Dates to be announced.

Aberdeen Police Cadets

The Aberdeen Police Cadets are recruiting. The Aberdeen Police Cadets is an organization that gives the opportunity for the youth of our community to experience law enforcement training.

The Aberdeen Police Cadet Post is dedicated to providing youth in our community the opportunity to learn about working in the field of law enforcement. The Post offers in-depth instruction on various topics, including radio procedures, handcuffing, de-escalation tactics, assault investigation, property crime investigation and high-risk incidents. Cadets also have the opportunity to participate in ride-alongs with patrol officers. During ride-alongs, Cadets assist with patrol paperwork, radio use, traffic control and other tasks as assigned. Numerous former members of the Post are now law enforcement officers in the greater Grays Harbor area.

As a Cadet you will receive knowledge on Washington state laws as well as different scenarios you may deal with as a police officer. Cadets participate in a variety of community events such as Splash Festival, Badges and Brews, Music Festival, etc.

“It’s a great platform for us. We have nine people in our department who (were cadets). They get a good idea at a younger age that this is something they could really enjoy,” Commander Steve Timmons said. “The advisors do a great job with them. It’s a great foundation for us because we’ve hired several and we hope to continue to do so.”

If you are interested please reach out to one of the following:

Officer King: Bking@Aberdeenwa.gov

Officer Mitchell: Dmitchell@Aberdeenwa.gov

Officer Twibell: Atwibell@Aberdeenwa.gov

Grays Harbor Fire District 2 Intern Program

Grays Harbor Fire District 2 maintains three internship positions per year and each intern can expect to be in the program from two to four years.

The GHFD 2 internship program is a career development track for individuals looking for a career in the fire service. Interns work side-by-side with career staff learning the craft of firefighting along with developing the skills to be successful in the testing process.

Two 12-hour shifts per week are required outside of regular class or training schedules. Interns also start a driver operator program and learn not just how to drive the engines but how to be a competent pump operator as well.

Benefits of the program include working side-by-side with officers who have 20+ years in the fire service. The district’s reputation for producing good firefighters is well known in Grays Harbor. Baseline fire training and tuition and books are paid for during school for fire science degrees A portion of paramedic school may also be covered.

Download the application here: https://ghfd2.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/applicationPacket.pdf

EMS

The Grays Harbor EMS & Trauma Care Council offers Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED classes that are open to the public, including youth.

While not EMS specific, Grays Harbor Youth Works provides career-connected learning opportunities, including internships with industry professionals.

State Patrol

The Kiwanis Youth Law Enforcement Camp (KYLEC) provides high school juniors and seniors, who have an interest in a law enforcement career, an opportunity to explore the depth of job opportunities in the field.

The Camp offers exposure to problems encountered by law enforcement officers on a daily basis and how to handle these situations in a professional manner. From Defensive Tactics, Firearms Judgement Simulations, to Marine Patrol, ATF and canines, campers experience a depth of law enforcement they may never have considered as possibilities.

The application process includes a short essay, transcript review, and recommendations from teachers, coaches, youth program leaders and community members. From the applications, 24 participants will be selected for the camp.

KYLEC is a combined effort of PNW Kiwanis Clubs, the Washington State Patrol, Mason County Sheriff Department, and more local, state and federal agencies. The instructors and counselors come from across Washington state and many are graduates of the KYLEC program themselves.

Kiwanis members are key to the program success: organization, scheduling, funding, and even the occasional pizza run.

For more information visit www.kiwanislawenforcementcamp.com/ or email KiwanisLawEnforcementCamp@gmail.com.

An Ocean Shores Fire Cadet takes part in a training exercise. (Ocean Shores Fore Department)