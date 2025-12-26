Raines will not seek re-election

Grays Harbor County District 3 Commissioner Vickie Raines will not seek a fourth term and is stepping down from elected service. Raines made the announcement Friday afternoon.

“After months of personal pondering, outreach by many others requesting me to consider four more years; I have decided after 26+ years in local government, I will not seek a fourth term as your District 3 County Commissioner,” Raines said via email. “I have gained so much during the last 26 years of elected service. It has been challenging and yet, very rewarding. I am truly grateful for the experiences, the progress made and simply, the incredible opportunity to serve and work with amazing people in our county. There’s still work to do, so let’s get to it and bring on 2026.”

Raines stepped down from her position as Chehalis Basin Flood Authority chair in late November, and has most recently nominated District 1 Commissioner Georgia Miller as chair of the Board of County Commissioners for 2026. Raines has served as the Grays Harbor County District 3 Commisisoner since defeating Keith Olson in the 2014 election. She ran unopposed in the 2018 campaign, and defeated Lisa Zaborac in the 2022 election. Prior to her tenure with the Grays Harbor County Board of Commissioners, Raines was the mayor of Cosmopolis for 12 years and a Cosmopolis city councilor for three.