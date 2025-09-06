Quinault Indian Nation, Twin Harbor Waterkeepers and Pacific Seafood come together to clean reservation tidelands

This past Labor Day brought together community, culture and conservation, where Quinault locals, a nonprofit and a seafood industry partnered to protect one of Washington’s most stunning coastal areas.

Over the holiday weekend, volunteers from across Western Washington joined the Quinault Indian Nation, Twin Harbors Waterkeepers and Pacific Seafood for the sixth annual beach cleanup on the Quinault Indian Nation tidelands.

This effort provides a way for these organizations and individuals to give back to the resource that offers cultural, recreational, and economic value to their communities.

Highlights from the event:

This effort was led by Scott Mazzone with the Quinault Indian Nation, Lee First with Twin Harbors Waterkeepers and Kyle Deerkop with Pacific Seafood, South Bend.

Pacific Seafood provided the dumpster, which volunteers quickly filled three-quarters full of debris in just two days.