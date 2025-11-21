Polson Museum raffle features ‘Ruby Red’ Ford Maverick hybrid

As one of Grays Harbor’s most anticipated annual non-profit fundraisers, the Polson Museum’s Red Car Raffle is just a month away from its big drawing date on Dec. 27.

For the 18th time in 24 years, the Polson will be giving away a shiny new vehicle to one lucky winner. The drawing will take place at the museum on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend the drawing though the winner need not be present to win.

The raffle started in 2002 after museum Director John Larson learned of a similar vehicle raffle being conducted by the Lynden Pioneer Museum. Larson interviewed Lynden’s director Troy Luginbill to learn about the details of successfully operating a higher end raffle and soon the Polson was ready to start what has become its signature annual fundraiser.

In the state of Washington, not-for-profit organizations are the only entities allowed to conduct raffles and if the total value of prizes offered in a calendar year exceeds $5,000, the raffle needs to be licensed with the Washington State Gambling Commission (WSGC). Back in 2002 when the Polson ran its first raffle, the museum applied for and received a Class D license which capped the total gross raffle proceeds at $50,000.

In those days, new cars cost significantly less than today and the Polson was able to purchase a nicely appointed “Torch Red” Ford Mustang for just shy of $19,000. Factoring in the costs of ticket printing, fuel, insurance and secondary prizes, the Polson was able to net just over $28,000 that year.

In all their early raffles, the museum capped total sales to 2,500 tickets at $20 each, increasing the total to 3,000 in 2017 as the price of new vehicles continued to climb and the fundraising math no longer worked. When the pandemic put a halt to public gatherings in 2020, the Polson put the Red Car Raffle on hold for three years given the unpredictability of attendance at the annual events that are essential to the museum to attend to sell tickets.

With the pandemic in the rear view, the Polson decided to re-launch the raffle in 2023 with an entirely new structure that greatly improved the odds for ticket buyers and increased much needed operating revenue for the museum.

With updated WSGC rules allowing tickets to be sold at $100 each, the Polson dropped the total number of tickets sold to 1,000 and subsequently has been able to offer even more premium vehicles. With the upgraded 2023 “Big Bend Edition” Ford Bronco Sport, the “Black Freedom Top” Jeep Gladiator 4×4 last year, and the all-wheel-drive hybrid Ford Maverick this year, the Polson has offered its most expensive grand prizes to date.

The new “Ruby Red” Ford features their XLT Luxury trim package that includes such amenities as heated seats and steering wheel along with a light tow package and wi-fi connectibility.

The 2025 raffle also includes 10 $100 runner-up prizes so that a handful of lucky people will win their ticket price back.

As the Polson considers what prizes to offer each year, their formula has stuck with three constants: a brand new vehicle as the grand prize complete with manufacturer’s warranty, the sales tax, license fee and title transfer costs fully covered, and the vehicle’s color red.

The museum has deduced that just about every adult over the age of 18 has a universal desire to someday own a brand new vehicle, especially if that machine can be had for as little as $100.

In 17 years of holding this raffle, some interesting statistics have emerged. Twelve of the vehicles have been won by residents of Grays Harbor County, which is a nearly 70% rate for local winners, a percentage that closely mirrors the percentage of overall ticket sales to locals versus tourists.

A statistical anomaly that finally gave way last year was that up until 2024, no female had won the grand prize. Statisticians would wager that this trend would end and sure enough, Hoquamite Tanya Bowers Anderson had her lucky ticket pulled to drive home her Firecracker Red Jeep Gladiator last December.

As the final month of this year’s Ford Maverick hybrid raffle approaches, the Polson has yet to reach its fundraising goal of selling all 1,000 tickets.

As this story goes to press, the museum has a little over 350 tickets remaining. With Christmas on the way, Museum Director Larson hopes that many of the remaining tickets will become stocking stuffers Christmas morning. The museum has historically set the drawing date as the Saturday following Christmas to accommodate such gift giving.

Since 1976, the Polson Museum has served the community with a mission to preserve, present and promote Grays Harbor history. One-hundred percent of Red Car Raffle proceeds support museum operations and is the institution’s single largest annual revenue source. While the popular Red Car Raffle is a fun way for people to support the Polson, it is just one piece of the museum’s financial income pie. Annual memberships, a growing endowment, steady visitor admissions, museum store sales, an annual giving campaign, rents from a museum-owned apartment building and miscellaneous other income all combine to fulfill the museum’s operating budget.

Remaining raffle tickets can be bought at the museum Wednesdays to Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays noon to 4 p.m. or by phoning the Polson at 360-533-5862. Additional information on this year’s raffle can also be found at the museum’s newly updated website, polsonmuseum.org.

Past Red Car Raffle winners

2002 “Torch Red” Ford Mustang – Dan Corrigan, Ocean Shores

2004 “Chili Red” Mini Cooper – Ronald Ward, Salem, Oregon

2005 “Redfire Metallic” Ford Mustang – Jack Hedrick, Hoquiam

2006 “True Red” Miata – John Quigg, Hoquiam

2007 “Victory Red” Chevrolet Silverado – Jim Docsanes, Montesano

2011 “Victory Red” Chevrolet Camaro, Joe Collins, Aberdeen

2012 “Flame Red” Jeep Wrangler – Dirk Stackhouse, Vancouver

2013 “Milano Red” Honda CR-Z Hybrid – Dusty Olson, Hoquiam

2014 “Race Red” Ford Mustang – Jerry Ryan, Wynoochee Valley

2015 “Blazing Red” Mini Cooper – Jim Packard, Olympia

2016 “Colorado Red” Jeep Renegade – Richard Vickery, Elma

2017 “Garnet Red” Chevrolet Camaro – Alex Dunsire, Aberdeen

2018 “Redline Tri-Coat” Dodge Challenger – Guy Hauder, Olympia

2019 “Race Red” Ford Mustang – Josh Welch, Hoquiam

2023 “Hot Pepper Red” Ford Bronco Sport – Cecil Wyatt, Ocean Shores

2024 “Firecracker Red” Jeep Gladiator – Tanya Bowers Anderson, Hoquiam

2025 “Ruby Red” Ford Maverick Hybrid – Winner Announced Dec. 27