Plenty of activities for bookworms in the region

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS
Browsers Bookshop – Olympia
Randy Woodley and Edith Woodley
Friday at 5 p.m.
Randy and Edith will discuss their new book, Journey to Eloheh: How Indigenous Values Lead Us to Harmony and Well-Being. Rooted in 10 Indigenous values, this thoughtful, holistic book written by Randy Woodley, a Cherokee descendant recognized by the Keetoowah Band, and Edith Woodley, an Eastern Shoshone tribal member, helps readers learn lifeways that lead to true wholeness, well-being, justice, and harmony.
Erica Rodgers
Saturday at 4 p.m.
Olympia-native Erica Rodgers will be back in her hometown to talk about her latest book Lord of Blade and Bone — a harrowing companion to the romantic fantasy adventure, Lady of Steel and Straw. Copies of both of her books will be available for purchase and signing.
Harbor Books – Hoquiam
Jan Swan
Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Please join Jan Swan, author of Photographs From the Street: Aberdeen Cats (Volume 2), for a book signing at Harbor Books.
Orca Books Co-Op – Olympia
Sunday Afternoon Author Talk with Aidan Key and Ren Cedar Fuller
Sunday, Nov. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Join Aidan Key, founder of TransFamilies, and Ren Cedar Fuller, TransFamilies parent facilitator, for a conversation about helping trans children thrive. Aidan’s book Trans Children in Today’s Schools was featured on NPR’s Fresh Air. Ren’s essay collection, Bigger, explores raising a gender-diverse child.
Barnes & Noble – Olympia
New Release Party: A.L. Hampton’s Dark Skies
Dec. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m.
A.L. Hampton celebrates the launch of her highly anticipated new release, Dark Skies, the fourth book in the beloved Crown of the Seven Realms Series. Meet the author in person and chat about her latest adventure. Bring your existing books from the series for signing, too. Books will be available for purchase on-site.
WRITERS GROUPS
Browsers Bookshop – Olympia
(Nearly) Silent Writing Club – Holiday Salon Edition
Thursday, Dec. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Join us Upstairs at Browsers on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. for a special night. An opportunity for NSWC participants to read their work! Our writing club normally practices silence together, but let’s come together for some comradery and sharing — food and words. Anyone is welcome to attend as an audience member, and anyone who has attended a writing club session is welcome to share their work. Bring a snack or drink to share, and your words! We’ll allow for up to an hour of reading and then have some time to mix and mingle. A note for reading: each participant will be given up to three minutes for reading to allow for as many readings as possible. Please practice your timing! The word count/page length will vary for each speaker but estimate around 500 words/one single-spaced page. Please choose a reading selection that is appropriate for a group setting. Note: there will be no Writing Club in December — we are having this Holiday Salon instead.
Harbor Books – Hoquiam
Hoquiam Writers Group
Dec. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.
This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month.
BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS
Harbor Books – Hoquiam
All-Genre Book Club
Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. November’s read is Everything that Rises Must Converge by Flannery O’Connor.
Flights of Fancy Book Club
Dec. 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month from 6-7:30 at Harbor Books. December’s read will be When Among Crows by Veronica Roth. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).
Browsers Bookshop – Olympia
December Browsers Book Club
Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.
Join us for an in-person meeting of the Browsers Book Club. We will gather together and add tempting titles to our to-be-read lists: bring a treat to share and the top 3 books you’ve read this year (fiction or nonfiction).
Ocean Shores Public Library
Book Group
Monday, Dec. 15 from 3 until 4 p.m.
This month’s book is a mystery novel, Beautiful Blue Death by Charles Finch.
Bring Your Own Book (3rd Wednesday of every month)
Wednesday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your “to be read” pile.
Timberland Regional Library
Montesano
PageTurners Book Discussion
Today from 5 to 6 p.m.
Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. This month’s meeting is happening one week earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving holiday on November 27.
Westport
PageTurners Book Group
Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion.
Hoquiam
PageTurners Book Discussion
Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon.
Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company
Wednesday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m.
This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company, 526 8th St. in Hoquiam. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you! This month we will be discussing A Song Below Water by Bethany Morrow. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.
McCleary
McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center
Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. until Noon
This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St; McCleary.
Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.
Elma
PageTurners Book Group
Tuesday, Dec. 16 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi.
Aberdeen
PageTurners Book Group
Saturday, Dec. 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith.
STORY TIME
Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time
Saturday from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and FUN! This week’s theme is turkeys. Ages Birth – 5. Presented by Niko.
Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime
Aberdeen and Montesano
Thursdays from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Elma
Friday, Nov. 21
10 – 11 a.m.
Raymond
Saturday, Nov. 22
10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Westport
Wednesday, Nov. 26
10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.
McCleary
Wednesday, Nov. 26
11 a.m. to Noon
Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.
Hoquiam Timberland Regional Library Preschool Storytime
Friday, Nov. 21
10 – 11 a.m.
Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.
Barnes & Noble – Olympia
Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.
Raymond Timberland Regional Library
Book Babies
Wednesday, Nov. 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.