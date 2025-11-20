Plenty of activities for bookworms in the region

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Randy Woodley and Edith Woodley

Friday at 5 p.m.

Randy and Edith will discuss their new book, Journey to Eloheh: How Indigenous Values Lead Us to Harmony and Well-Being. Rooted in 10 Indigenous values, this thoughtful, holistic book written by Randy Woodley, a Cherokee descendant recognized by the Keetoowah Band, and Edith Woodley, an Eastern Shoshone tribal member, helps readers learn lifeways that lead to true wholeness, well-being, justice, and harmony.

Erica Rodgers

Saturday at 4 p.m.

Olympia-native Erica Rodgers will be back in her hometown to talk about her latest book Lord of Blade and Bone — a harrowing companion to the romantic fantasy adventure, Lady of Steel and Straw. Copies of both of her books will be available for purchase and signing.

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

Jan Swan

Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Please join Jan Swan, author of Photographs From the Street: Aberdeen Cats (Volume 2), for a book signing at Harbor Books.

Orca Books Co-Op – Olympia

Sunday Afternoon Author Talk with Aidan Key and Ren Cedar Fuller

Sunday, Nov. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Join Aidan Key, founder of TransFamilies, and Ren Cedar Fuller, TransFamilies parent facilitator, for a conversation about helping trans children thrive. Aidan’s book Trans Children in Today’s Schools was featured on NPR’s Fresh Air. Ren’s essay collection, Bigger, explores raising a gender-diverse child.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

New Release Party: A.L. Hampton’s Dark Skies

Dec. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m.

A.L. Hampton celebrates the launch of her highly anticipated new release, Dark Skies, the fourth book in the beloved Crown of the Seven Realms Series. Meet the author in person and chat about her latest adventure. Bring your existing books from the series for signing, too. Books will be available for purchase on-site.

WRITERS GROUPS

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club – Holiday Salon Edition

Thursday, Dec. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Join us Upstairs at Browsers on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. for a special night. An opportunity for NSWC participants to read their work! Our writing club normally practices silence together, but let’s come together for some comradery and sharing — food and words. Anyone is welcome to attend as an audience member, and anyone who has attended a writing club session is welcome to share their work. Bring a snack or drink to share, and your words! We’ll allow for up to an hour of reading and then have some time to mix and mingle. A note for reading: each participant will be given up to three minutes for reading to allow for as many readings as possible. Please practice your timing! The word count/page length will vary for each speaker but estimate around 500 words/one single-spaced page. Please choose a reading selection that is appropriate for a group setting. Note: there will be no Writing Club in December — we are having this Holiday Salon instead.

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

Hoquiam Writers Group

Dec. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. November’s read is Everything that Rises Must Converge by Flannery O’Connor.

Flights of Fancy Book Club

Dec. 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month from 6-7:30 at Harbor Books. December’s read will be When Among Crows by Veronica Roth. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

December Browsers Book Club

Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Join us for an in-person meeting of the Browsers Book Club. We will gather together and add tempting titles to our to-be-read lists: bring a treat to share and the top 3 books you’ve read this year (fiction or nonfiction).

Ocean Shores Public Library

Book Group

Monday, Dec. 15 from 3 until 4 p.m.

This month’s book is a mystery novel, Beautiful Blue Death by Charles Finch.

Bring Your Own Book (3rd Wednesday of every month)

Wednesday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your “to be read” pile.

Timberland Regional Library

Montesano

PageTurners Book Discussion

Today from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. This month’s meeting is happening one week earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving holiday on November 27.

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion.

Hoquiam

PageTurners Book Discussion

Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company, 526 8th St. in Hoquiam. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you! This month we will be discussing A Song Below Water by Bethany Morrow. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. until Noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St; McCleary.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Elma

PageTurners Book Group

Tuesday, Dec. 16 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi.

Aberdeen

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Dec. 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturday from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and FUN! This week’s theme is turkeys. Ages Birth – 5. Presented by Niko.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Friday, Nov. 21

10 – 11 a.m.

Raymond

Saturday, Nov. 22

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Nov. 26

10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Nov. 26

11 a.m. to Noon

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Hoquiam Timberland Regional Library Preschool Storytime

Friday, Nov. 21

10 – 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesday, Nov. 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

