News briefs

PUD announces planned outage in Pacific Beach

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is advising customers in Pacific Beach of a planned power outage scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The outage will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to last until 2 p.m., affecting 55 customers in the Diamond Drive area and connecting streets, including Golden Lane, Sapphire Drive, Garnet Place and Koala Lane. Impacted customers will receive advance notification calls from the PUD prior to the outage.

The outage will allow the PUD to upgrade equipment in coordination with a Grays Harbor County improvement project.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage duration of five and a half hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed. Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that time.

Ocean Shores to hold 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

VFW Post 8956 and the Ocean Shores Fire Department have announced a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday to pay tribute to those who lost their lives that fateful day, and honor the heroes who gave so much in the days that followed.

Twenty-four years have passed since the tragic events of September 11, 2001 — a day that forever changed our nation, our world, and our hearts. The shock and devastation we felt on that day will never be forgotten, but it is the strength, courage, and resilience of the American people that continue to inspire us.

In remembrance of those we lost, and in honor of the brave men and women who made heroic sacrifices, VFW Post 8956 and the Ocean Shores Fire Department invite you to attend a special ceremony at the Ocean Shores Fire Department, 585 Point Brown Ave. NE.

28th Annual 30 Miles of Junque set for Sept. 19-21

The 28th Annual 30 Miles of Junque event featuring garage sales galore in Ocosta, Westport, Grayland and Tokeland is set for Sept. 19-21. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 12 and the entry fee is $30.

According to the official application, the fee helps to buy advertising on the radio, in newspapers and on the internet and you and your items will be listed on the map indicating all the sales. Maps are distributed to sellers and local businesses to hand out to buyers.

The hours for the event are Noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Call 360-268-0991 for more information. You can download the application here: https://westportgrayland-chamber.org/event-files/2025/2025-30-moj-application.pdf

Elma Fall Festival vendor registration is open

The annual Elma Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 3 to 6 p.m. Registration is open for

being a vendor ($15) or the kids’ costume contest.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/elmachamber to register.

McCleary City-Wide Garage Sale registration open

The McCleary city-wide garage sale is scheduled for Sept. 19-21. To be placed on the map, register online at https://shorturl.at/ZJZhF or visit the McCleary branch of Our Community Credit Union for a paper application. Registration prices: $5.50 online or $5 paper. Submit registration by Sept. 15 to be placed on the map.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/mcclearyevents/ for more information.

Montesano Festival of Lights Parade 2025 theme submissions

The Montesano Chamber of Commerce wants your help picking this year’s parade theme. Drop your ideas in the comments on their Facebook page and let them know what kind of magical theme you’d love to see light up the streets this holiday season.

The Chamber will review your ideas and vote on the official theme on Sept. 16. The chosen theme will be announced on Sept. 17. Get creative, have fun, and help make the 2025 Festival of Lights Parade one to remember.

Drop your suggestions at https://www.facebook.com/montesanochamber.

Pacific Transit System offers route updates

Pacific Transit System will launch a series of route updates starting Sept. 15, following their summer pilot program and valuable rider feedback.

The updates were shaped directly by rider feedback and supported by ridership data, available staffing, and system resources.

Pacific Transit will remain fare-free on all fixed routes, making it easier for riders to access expanded services without cost.

Key changes include:

More Frequent Service: Increased mid-day stops and frequency to the locally known “Shopper Shuttle” via the Yellow Line.

Restored Routes: The Brown Line, Ilwaco-Oysterville route and the Purple Line, South Bend–Bay Center–Naselle–Ilwaco route have returned.

Expanded Dial-a-Ride Services: Dial-a-Ride now extends to Aberdeen and Tokeland, to offset the discontinuation of the fixed route to Tokeland. Extra Dial-a-Ride drivers will also be added on Wednesdays for large groups.

Enhanced Regional Connections: Riders can continue to connect with Wahkiakum On The Move at Naselle, with continued service to Longview and Cathlamet.

For full details and updated schedules, riders are encouraged to visit pacifictransit.org.