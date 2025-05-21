K-9 Kibo flushes DV suspect out of wooded area

Last Tuesday, May 13, at about 6:33 p.m., Aberdeen police officer Noah Ewing and his K-9 partner Kibo responded to the 600 block of Mox Chehalis Road to assist the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office in locating a suspect involved in a felony domestic violence incident.

The suspect had fled the residence and disappeared into a nearby wooded area.

K-9 Kibo began tracking the suspect up a hillside and then back down toward the roadway. As Officer Ewing and Kibo neared Mox Chehalis Road, the suspect emerged from the brush and began running along the road.

Deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, who had established a containment perimeter around the area, intercepted and arrested the Elma resident without incident.