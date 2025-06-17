Hearing on proposed transfer of Anderson Road to the Chehalis tribe set

The Grays Harbor County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed transfer of Anderson Road to the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation during the board’s action meeting on Tuesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the County Administration Building in Montesano and will also be accessible via Zoom.

According to a press release issued Thursday, the purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment and consider a formal request from the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation for the transfer of County ownership of Anderson Road (County Road #80432) to the Tribe. The road is a 60-foot right-of-way situated between U.S. Highway 12 and the Chehalis River, and serves as the primary access route to the Reservation for both tribal and non-tribal members, including visitors to the Lucky Eagle Resort and Casino.

The Tribe proposes to assume full responsibility for the improvement and maintenance of the road and has committed to keeping Anderson Road open and accessible to the public in its current or better condition in perpetuity.

Taxpayers are invited to participate in the hearing and may present evidence or arguments in person or through legal counsel. To ensure a balanced discussion, the Board may limit speakers to three per side. The Board will issue findings and a decision on the matter at or within three days following the hearing.

If you require special accommodations to participate, please contact ADA Coordinator Robert Bouffard at 360-964-1513 at least three business days prior to the hearing. Written materials can be provided in alternate formats upon request.