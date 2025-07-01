Grays Harbor Youth Works announces leadership transition

Grays Harbor Youth Works (GHYW) announced the departure of Executive Director Cheryl R. Brown and the appointment of Program Assistant Jessica Eddington as the new executive director via press release.

Brown has been with GHYW since 2018, serving as program coordinator, interim executive director, and officially as executive director since April 2020.

According to the press release, Brown’s leadership has been instrumental in expanding career-connected learning opportunities for youth across Grays Harbor County. Her passion for youth development was deeply personal as her daughter, Samantha Eden, participated in the program in 2015.

Jessica Eddington now steps into the role of executive director. Eddington has served as program assistant at GHYW for the past four years. The press release indicated that she has been pivotal in coordinating internships and mentoring students, career empowerment, emphasizing the importance of self-esteem and real-world experience in youth development. Eddington’s marketing experience has been instrumental in GHYW’s logos, branding, digital marketing internship, Careers in Natural Resources videos, and more.

GHYW’s mission is “Providing career-connected learning opportunities to build rewarding and prosperous futures” and serves all youth throughout Grays Harbor and surrounding communities, supporting credential attainment and livable wage employment.