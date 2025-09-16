GHC invites trucking and logistics companies to CDL hiring event

Grays Harbor College is inviting regional trucking and logistics companies to connect with newly trained drivers at the upcoming Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) hiring event and graduation.

The combined hiring event and graduation will take place on Friday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Satsop Business Park at 150 Technology Way, Elma. The event will showcase the graduates of GHC’s six-week CDL training program, who are prepared to enter the workforce with the skills needed to succeed as professional drivers.

Each quarter, GHC partners with local employers to provide both a celebration of student achievement and a hiring opportunity. Participating companies will have the chance to meet and interview CDL grads, promote job opportunities to new drivers, and build connections with GHC’s CDL program.

“We know how critical commercial drivers are to our regional economy. Our goal is to not only prepare students for in-demand careers, but also to support local businesses by connecting them with qualified candidates right away,” said GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “GHC has an excellent CDL program taught by expert instructors. We consistently see our graduates pass their state Department of Licensing test on their first try, often with perfect scores.”

Companies interested in participating in the event should contact Roxa Banks, Program Coordinator at GHC, by calling 360-538-4070 or emailing roxa.banks@ghc.edu to reserve a spot. Space is limited.

The CDL program

The Commercial Transportation and Maintenance (CTM) program teaches the basic knowledge and skills to operate a Commercial Motor Vehicle successfully and safely in inter-state commerce.

Upon successful completion of the CTM program, students will be qualified to take the Washington State Department of Licensing’s knowledge and skills tests to obtain a Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). This program is designed for licensure/certification in the state of Washington.

This pathway is 6 weeks long and runs for a total of 240 hours, providing more than the minimum training hours required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This pathway requires two academic quarters, which include the following courses:

Introduction to Diesel Technology

Intermediate Diesel Technology

English

Math

Social Science

Following the successful completion of two academic quarters, the third quarter will include 6 weeks of core CTM courses (total of 240 hours).

This certificate is eligible for standard State or Federal financial aid to those who qualify.

Workforce Funding may provide financial assistance for tuition, fees, and other expenses associated with the program to those who qualify.

All courses are held at the Satsop Development Park in Elma.

For more information about GHC’s CDL program, visit the CDL program’s webpage.