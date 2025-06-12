GGHI to host 2025 State of Grays Harbor

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) announced the return of its annual State of Grays Harbor, a Signature GGHI Event, on Tuesday, June 24, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m.

This highly anticipated event will take place during its historic breakfast format and will feature the official release of the 2025 Economic Vitality Index — a comprehensive report offering key economic data and insight into regional trends and challenges facing Grays Harbor County.

Each year, the State of Grays Harbor convenes community and business leaders to gain perspective on the local and statewide economy. This year’s program will feature a lineup of keynote speakers who will explore the data, trends and factors shaping both Grays Harbor and Washington state’s economic outlook.

Featured speakers include:

William Westmoreland, CEO, Pacific Mountain Workforce Development

Dr. Carli Schiffner, President, Grays Harbor College

Kevin Decker, Coastal Economist, Washington Sea Grant

Leonard Barnes, Executive Director, Port of Grays Harbor

Darrin Raines, CEO, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.

Guests will enjoy a full breakfast catered by Kit’s Catering Kitchen, included in the event registration. Pre-registration is required for all attendees. Walk-ins will not be permitted. Registration closes promptly at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17. The cost to attend is $30 for GGHI members and $40 for non-members. To reserve your seat, visit chamber.graysharbor.org.

Event sponsorships in varying levels are available. If your business is interested, contact GGHI at communications@graysharbor.org or 360-532-7888.