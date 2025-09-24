Forest Walk and Talk at Camp Klahanee Saturday

The Polson Museum invites the public to take a stroll in the woods Saturday, Sept. 27 for a “Forest Walk and Talk” with Grays Harbor College Forestry Instructor Pat Mahoney.

At 1 p.m., Mahoney will lead guests on a walk through the museum’s historic Camp Klahanee property, starting off with a short talk at the 1961 Klahanee lodge.

Featuring 80 acres of beautiful forest, including a few old growth trees (the biggest Douglas fir measured there is 5 feet in diameter), Klahanee is situated on land once owned and logged by the Polson Logging Company in the 1920s. In 1957, the Far West Council of Girl Scouts acquired the property and established the camp which remained under Girl Scout ownership until the Polson Museum acquired it in 2023.

Mahoney is a fascinating speaker whose depth of knowledge and enthusiasm for all things trees is infectious. Mahoney will take attendees on a long walk through the trail network, exploring the extensive species diversity found in Klahanee’s mature forest, discussing a recent thinning project, forest health, growth and life cycle.

Attendance is free of charge and Klahanee is located at 94 Larson Bros. Road, 13 miles north of Hoquiam off U.S. Highway 101. For additional information, contact the museum at 360-533-5862.