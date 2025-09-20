Elma City Hall sporting a refreshed exterior look

Following the last few touches on the city logo mural that were made earlier this week, the refresh of Elma’s City Hall exterior is now complete.

At the city council meeting held on July 21, the council approved awarding a contract to A2Z Painting Inc. for painting the city hall’s exterior and metal roof; the awarded amount was no more than $22,940. Also at this council meeting, Dusti Laine Co. doing business as Porter House Construction, was awarded the contract to paint a mural of the new city logo on the side of city hall. This contract totaled $3,000 plus tax, and was to be painted once the exterior painting was finished.

During the Sept. 15, city council meeting, City Attorney Lisa Wood complimented the city on how nice the building and the mural look.