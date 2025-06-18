Electronic edition of newspaper set for Thursday holiday

The Daily World will have an electronic edition only on Thursday, with the paper delivered on Friday.

The newspaper is making the change in anticipation of Juneteenth, a federal holiday on Thursday. The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail on federal holidays.

Additional federal holidays impacting delivery this year include Veterans Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11; Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 27; and Christmas Day on Thursday, Dec. 25.

Those days already are scheduled to include an electronic version of the newspaper.

Print subscribers receive digital access for free. There also is a digital-only option to subscribe.

To access the electronic edition, go to www.thedailyworld.com, click on the Menu button in the top left-hand corner, and use the drop-down window to select “e-Editions.”

If you need assistance with accessing the digital version of the paper, call 360-532-4000, option 1, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.