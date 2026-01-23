Coroner IDs pedestrian hit by Amtrak as Hoquiam man

Authorities have identified the pedestrian fatally struck by an Amtrak train Saturday evening in Kelso as Joshua P. Lewis, 38, of Hoquiam.

The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office reports staff was notified of the accident at 5:11 p.m.

The office did not release the cause or manner of death and reported in the press release that no other information would be released.

Kelso Police Chief Rich Fletcher said the accident occurred under the Cowlitz Way Bridge underpass.

The Kelso Police Department detective division is investigating the death, Fletcher added.

Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said no passengers were injured during the accident, but the train was delayed three hours and 30 minutes.

Janet Matkin, communications manager for the Washington State Department of Transportation, told The Daily News that the train was the Coast Starlight, which travels between Los Angeles and Seattle.