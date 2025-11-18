Coast Guard, HFD and Good Samaritans rescue boaters

Tuesday morning at 9:24 the Hoquiam Fire Department received a call that a Coast Guard helicopter was en route to Bowerman airfield with a patient recovered from the water.

As the call progressed it was learned that the Coast Guard had picked up four patients, one in serious condition, from a capsized boat and were bringing all four patients to the airfield.

Coast Guard District Northwest crews and local Good Samaritans rescued the four mariners after their vessel began taking on water near the entrance to Grays Harbor.

When Sector Columbia River watchstanders received a mayday call, crews from Air Station Astoria and Station Grays Harbor were launched.

Good Samaritans aboard the fishing vessel Lady Nancy, recovered the four individuals and performed CPR on one person who was unresponsive. The individual later regained consciousness.

Air Station Astoria hoisted all four individuals from the Lady Nancy and transferred them to EMS to receive higher levels of care at a nearby hospital.

The Hoquiam Fire Department enhanced their response to two medic units and an engine.

All four patients were transferred to Medic 1 and Medic 2, treated for hypothermia and other medical issues, and transported to Harbor Regional Hospital.