Calendar of events

She Kills Monsters ends it run Sunday, May 18.

She Kills Monsters is a drama comedy intended for older adolescents and adults.

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans, a young woman grieving for her deceased sister. The Evans sisters were never especially close, but after Tilly’s death, Agnes receives a notebook containing a game scenario created by her sister. She discovers that Tilly was a well-known Dungeons and Dragons player, and is catapulted into a world of fairies, evil cheerleaders and sword fights with the help of Tilly’s friends. Balancing her job, love life, and her grief, Agnes begins her own quest to finally understand Tilly, and in the process, learns just how important it is to let your true self shine.

The play is written by Qui Nguyen, directed by Alex Eddy with mentored director Libby Carrico.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: May 16, 17, 18

Friday and Saturday curtain time: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday matinee curtain time: 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available online at aberdeendriftwood.com

Tickets can also be purchases at these outlets: Valu Drug in Montesano, Tinder Box Coffee Roasters in Aberdeen, Harbor Drug in Hoquiam and The Dusty Trunk in Ocean Shores

Tickets can also be purchased at the door, if available.

Rush tickets are available the night of the performance for $10 for students presenting a student ID card.

The Driftwood Theatre is located at 120 East 3rd St. in Aberdeen.

Stage West Community Theatre hosts murder

Stage West Community Theatre of Ocean Shores presents the comedy “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens.”

The play centers on Walter, the playwright’s alter ego, who promises to reveal to the audience how he commits a murder. The play takes place on a stormy evening at Worthington Manor, where tyrannical millionaire Edward Worthington gathers his wife, her brother, his older sister, his ex-wife, his daughter, his shady lawyer, his uptight business manager and his giddy wife, his Southern secretary, and the household staff, including the butler, housekeeper, maid and cook. Each character has a motive for wanting Edward dead, and the plot thickens when the lights go out and a mysterious murder occurs.

Performances continue on May 16, 17 and 18.

Stage West is located at 832 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores. Info: 360-268-3430.

Coastal Interpretive Center tours

Join the Coastal Interpretive Center for their summer kick-off this Friday, May 16 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

With drinks and light refreshments for all, they’ll be showcasing some of the recent developments at the museum (like our new interior mural and installation of the old welcome to Ocean Shores sign) and the ways that our organization is growing.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, take in guided naturalist tours.

The two state park tours scheduled this weekend are:

Griffiths-Priday State Park on Saturday at 10 a.m. (meeting at the parking lot kiosk)

Ocean City State Park on Sunday at 10 a.m. (meeting at the public beach access trail located between loop 3 and 4)

These tours are free and do not require registration, but you will need a Discover Pass.

Learn about everything from local plants to animals to coastal conservation issues that impact recreation in our area.

Ocean Shores Public Library features volcanic witness

At 12:30 p.m. on May 18, 1980, National Guard helicopter pilot Mike Cairns flew beneath the ash cloud and into the crater of Mount St. Helens to witness the volcanic eruption. In the days ahead, as Cairns and his crew flew search and rescue missions, they documented the devastation with hundreds of photographs.

Their missions would lead to three pilots and five crew members receiving the Valley Forge Cross. Cairns was one of those three pilots to receive the National Guard’s highest award for heroism. Join him as he presents his photographs in newly digitized format and shares his remarkable experience in the wake of one of the greatest volcanic explosions ever recorded in North America.

The event is Friday, May 16 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Ocean Shores library is located at 573 Point Brown Ave NW. The presentation is two hours.

Jeeps descend on Ocean Shores

Jeeps for Clean Shores is back. Join them Friday through Sunday at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort for all the fun and festivities. Bring your Jeeps and your ducks and get ready to clean the beach.

Events will include a Show and Shine, glow parties, bounce houses, bonfires, light the night, a parade, a jeep playground, food trucks, vendors, live music and way more.

Event theme is pirates. Events start at 1 p.m. on Friday and continue through Sunday.

For more information go to https://www.oyhutbay.com/event/clean-shores-at-oyhut-bay-2025/

Savor Seabrook Food & Wine Festival on Saturday

Indulge in a day of exquisite wines and delightful culinary creations from Washington state’s finest. Enjoy exclusive tastings, amazing live music, and delicious dishes from top local vendors — all while soaking in the stunning seaside views.

This 21-plus event promises unforgettable flavors and fun. Get your tickets today at www.seabrookwa.com and get ready for an incredible day in Seabrook.