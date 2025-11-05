Author events, writers groups, book clubs, children’s storytime and more …

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Polson Museum — Hoquiam

Aaron Goings lecture and book signing

Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Grays Harbor native Aaron Goings’ treatise on the history of radicalism among Grays Harbor’s lumber workers has just been released by the University of Washington Press. In Red Harbor, Goings resurrects the forgotten history of lumber workers in a bastion of labor radicalism, examining the conflict as workers faced down an alliance of employers, police, and anti-radicals, including the Ku Klux Klan. But he goes beyond these clashes to illuminate the vital roles of families, immigrants, and working-class women in the labor movement, revealing how people fought not only for labor rights but also for the good of their communities.

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

Abby E. Murray in Conversation with Lauren Kay Johnson

Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m.

Please join us upstairs at Browsers on Saturday, November 8 at 4:00 PM for a discussion between authors Abby E. Murray and Lauren Kay Johnson. Both will read some of their work and we will have copies of their books available.

Grief, Grit and the Gits: Music Memoirs with Melissa Meszaros and Steve Moriarty

Saturday, Nov. 15 from 4 to 5 p.m.

We will host a joint author event featuring two memoirs that speak to the deep cultural and emotional legacy of Pacific Northwest music. Join authors Melissa Meszaros (Song Over The Bones) and Steve Moriarty (Mia Zapata & The Gits) for an intimate conversation about survival, legacy, and the enduring power of music.

Randy Woodley and Edith Woodley

Friday, Nov. 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Randy and Edith will discuss their new book, Journey to Eloheh: How Indigenous Values Lead Us to Harmony and Well-Being. Rooted in 10 Indigenous values, this thoughtful, holistic book written by Randy Woodley, a Cherokee descendant recognized by the Keetoowah Band, and Edith Woodley, an Eastern Shoshone tribal member, helps readers learn lifeways that lead to true wholeness, well-being, justice, and harmony.

Erica Rodgers

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 4:00 p.m.

Olympia-native Erica Rodgers will be back in her hometown to talk about her latest book Lord of Blade and Bone — a harrowing companion to the romantic fantasy adventure, Lady of Steel and Straw. Copies of both of her books will be available for purchase and signing.

Barnes & Noble — Olympia

New Release Party: A.L. Hampton signing copies of her new release Dark Skies

Dec. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Join us for a special afternoon with A.L. Hampton as she celebrates the launch of her highly anticipated new release, Dark Skies, the fourth book in the beloved Crown of the Seven Realms Series. Meet the author in person and chat about her latest adventure. Bring your existing books from the series for signing, too. Books will be available for purchase on-site.

Lacey Timberland Regional Library

Author Talk With Kay Smith-Blum

Thursday, Nov. 13 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Kay Smith-Blum’s debut novel, Tangles, is redefining historical fiction. This fast-paced, character-driven tale defies genre, mixing elements of suspense, thriller, and romance to create a page-turning read. Smith-Blum dives deep into the craft behind the book, revealing techniques used to create authenticity for not just time and place but also character.

WRITERS GROUPS

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club – First Edition

Today from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop hosts the (Nearly) Silent Writing Club on Nov. 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together. Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers — bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend. Star Wuerdemann hosts.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Hoquiam Writers Group

Tonight from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Orca Books Cooperative — Olympia

Women’s Liberation Book Club

Friday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Glitch Feminism: A Manifesto by Legacy Russell. As Russell shows, liberation can be found within the fissures between gender, technology and the body that it creates. In Glitch Feminism, Russell makes a series of radical demands through memoir, art and critical theory, and the work of contemporary artists who have traveled through the glitch in their work.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Nov. 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. November’s read is Everything that Rises Must Converge by Flannery O’Connor.

Flights of Fancy Book Club

Nov. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month from 6 – 7:30 at Harbor Books. November’s read will be This Fatal Kiss by Alicia Jansinska. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Ocean Shores Public Library

Ocean Shores Public Library Book Group

Monday, Nov. 17 from 3 to 4 p.m.

The book being discussed at this meeting is a fiction novel, Lulu Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books, by Kirsten Miller.

Bring Your Own Book (3rd Wednesday of every month)

Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your ‘to be read’ pile.

Timberland Regional Library

Aberdeen

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Nov. 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harris.

Elma

PageTurners Book Group

Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to Noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Hoquiam

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company located at 526 8th St. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month we will be discussing Be Not Far From Me by Mindy McGinnis. New members are always welcome! Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

Montesano

PageTurners Book Discussion

Thursday, Nov. 20 5 to 6 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. This month’s meeting is happening one week earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving holiday on November 27.

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Nov. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion.

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

November Browsers Book Club

Thursday, Nov. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m.

November’s book is Small Rain by Garth Greenwell. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This is a searching, sweeping novel set at the furthest edges of human experience, where the forces that give life value — art, memory, poetry, music, care — are thrown into sharp relief.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturday from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and FUN! This week’s theme is hats. Ages Birth – 5. Presented by Niko.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Friday, Nov. 7

10 – 11 a.m.

Raymond

Saturday, Nov. 8

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Nov. 12

10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Nov. 12

11 a.m. to Noon

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Hoquiam Timberland Regional Library Preschool Storytime

Friday, Nov. 7

10 – 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble — Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesday, Nov. 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

Marc Von Borstel Kay Smith-Blum will be at the Lacey Timberland Regional Library on Nov. 13.

A.L. Hampton will appear at Barnes & Noble in Olympia on Dec. 2.