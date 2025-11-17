Accident injures two near Ocean City State Park

At 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16, Ocean Shores Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on state Route 115 near Ocean City State Park.

OSFD responded with Engine 71 and two ambulances. Once on scene, crews found three vehicles involved.

One vehicle had extensive front-end damage with light smoke/steam rising from the engine compartment, but no flames visible. OSFD crews staged a hose line for safety, but did not end up needing to employ any fire suppression. Inside the vehicle was an entrapped male occupant, initially reported as unconscious, but found to be alert once crews made contact with him.

Another car also had extensive front-end damage and an entrapped female occupant. This patient was also alert when OSFD crews made contact.

The third vehicle sustained body damage with airbag deployment. The multiple occupants of the vehicle were able to self-extricate and did not report any injuries.

Multiple OSFD and Grays Harbor Fire District 7 crews worked simultaneously on both vehicles to extricate the trapped patients, which took about an hour. The vehicle roofs were cut off and the dashboards rolled off both patients before they could be removed on a backboard out the rear of their vehicles.

Air ambulance services were not available to assist in patient transport due to weather. Conditions on scene were dark, rainy and windy.

Both patients were moved into OSFD medic ambulances where further care could be provided. They were then transported to Harbor Regional Health hospital in Aberdeen.

OSFD crews on scene had just completed vehicle extrication training using hydraulic tools the previous week. OSFD Lt. Darian Rifenberg, the officer in charge of this incident, credits the department’s ongoing training to the successful rescue of the two patients.

“You always train for the worst, so that when these real life situations arise, we can work as a team to give our patients the best care,” Rifenberg said.

OSFD’s E71 remained on scene of the incident to provide lighting and additional safety for Washington State Patrol during its initial investigation. OSFD left the scene at 9:30 p.m. State Route 115 was reopened to the public at 12:20 a.m.

This incident is under investigation by WSP.

OSFD would like to extend appreciation to GHFD 7, WSP, the Ocean Shores Police Department, and Grays Harbor Communications for their efforts during this event.