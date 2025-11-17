Aberdeen man killed in collision on U.S. Highway 101

A 57-year-old Aberdeen man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101 just south of Milepost 119, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred as a northbound 1993 blue Ford Probe attempted to navigate a left-hand curve but lost control, sliding sideways into the southbound lane. A southbound 2000 silver Chevrolet Geo struck the passenger side of the Ford, resulting in major damage to both vehicles.

The Ford’s driver, identified as Dondi L. Blackburn, 57, of Aberdeen, was airlifted to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. Troopers noted he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Two occupants of the Chevrolet Geo, both from Tacoma, were injured:

Torie R. Danford, 23, passenger — transported to Harbor Regional Health for treatment.

Kaely M. Temi, 24, driver — also transported to Harbor Regional Health. Troopers noted she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both vehicles were totaled and later removed by Aberdeen Auto Wrecking.

The State Patrol listed the cause of the collision as “speeds too fast for conditions.”