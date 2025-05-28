Aberdeen library to offer World Music Day activities

The third annual Aberdeen edition of World Music Day, a free, family-friendly, all-ages music festival is set for Saturday, June 21, and the Aberdeen branch of the Timberland Regional Library will be an active participant in the festivities.

The library, located at 121 E Market Street, will host a vinyl record swap from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests are encouraged to bring new and used records to trade. A turntable will be available to sample and test vinyl records.

From 2 to 3:30 p.m., Peter Blecha, the director of the Northwest Music Archives, an award-winning author, a founding curator at MoPop, and a longtime staff historian at HistoryLink.org will regale visitors with tales from his book Stomp and Shout: The Untold Story of Northwest Rock and Roll.

The library’s World Music Day activities conclude as library goers will have the opportunity to decorate their own tote bags in the Rosalie N. Spellman Large Meeting Room from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.