A summer of stories, creatures and art

A one-man science theater show, reptiles, and an ice cream workshop — and of course, reading.

This summer, Timberland Regional Library (TRL) and Ocean Shores Library offered three months of engaging activities for all ages throughout their library systems, and residents of all ages turned out to attend programs and read.

TRL’s Summer Library Program had 15,068 registrants participate this year, with 4,887 completing challenges. Program attendance was 37,649, an increase from 2023’s 22,363 attendance. With a summer program theme of Level Up at the Library, Ocean Shores Public Library had 226 participants.

Popular programs the Ocean Shores Public Library held included Reptile Isle, Chocolate Spectacular, and V’s Bees. At TLR’s Grays Harbor libraries, the highest attended programs were Creature Teachers, Jeff Evans Reading is Magic Show, and Sub Zero Ice Cream Workshop.

Here’s a snapshot of Grays Harbor County’s participation.

TRL

Babies & Toddlers registrants – 472

Babies & Toddlers completed challenges – 173

TRL

Children registrants – 1013

Children completed challenges – 361

Ocean Shores Library

94 children participated and claimed 482 prizes

TRL

Tweens & Teens registrants – 299

Tweens & Teens completed challenges – 74

Ocean Shores Library

77 teens participated and read 55,500 pages

TRL

Adult registrants – 842

Adult completed challenges – 218

Ocean Shores Library

55 adults participated, two times the number from 2024