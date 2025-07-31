7th Street Kids to perform Mary Poppins Jr. this weekend

It’s a Jolly Holiday with Mary Poppins.

Take a short holiday to the newly “spit spot” 7th Street Theatre and watch the 7th Street Kids perform Mary Poppins Jr.

All 39 cast members have been rehearsing in the theater since mid-June and they are ready to present a show that is “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!”

The production team for Mary Poppins Jr includes Drama Director Kyle Sholinder, Vocal Music Director Jonica Beatie, Choreographer Maija Nordin, Assistant Producer/Stage Manager David Bennett, Asst Director Emma Dorsch, Assistant Director/Rehearsal Pianist Kari Hasbrouck, Lighting Designer and Technician David Workman, Sound Technician Derek Peterson, Costume Designer Heidi Hutchinson and Executive Producer Brad Duffy.

Show dates and times are July 31, Aug. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, students and military, and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased at these outlets: Tinderbox Coffee Roasters in Aberdeen, Harbor Drug in Hoquiam, Valu Drug in Montesano, and Mocha Madness in Ocean Shores. You can purchase tickets at the theater box office one hour prior to the show.You can also order tickets online at https://7thstreetkids.square.site/tickets