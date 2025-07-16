19th District lawmakers to hold town halls

Lawmakers from Southwest Washington’s 19th Legislative District will hold town hall meetings over the coming weeks in Long Beach, Longview and Aberdeen, according to a news release.

State Sen. Jeff Wilson and Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire will meet with constituents to discuss the 2025 legislative session as well as emerging issues that will be considered next year.

The meetings are open to the public and offer an opportunity for Southwest Washington residents to ask questions and speak up about issues before the Legislature.

The meetings are scheduled for:

Long Beach — Saturday, July 19, 10 a.m. to noon, Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road

Longview — Saturday, July 26, 10 a.m. to noon, Lower Columbia College, 1600 Maple St., Health and Science Building, Room 101.

Aberdeen — Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to noon, Rotary Log Pavilion, Morrison Riverfront Park, 1401 Sargent Blvd.

The three lawmakers will discuss topics such as the passage of the largest tax increase in Washington state history, as well as a revenue forecast indicating the budget may already be out of balance, according to the release.

Additional topics emerging from this year’s session include a new law that reduces parental rights in public education, reversing portions of an expansive initiative from the people passed into law last year. Other controversial bills passed this year include measures imposing rent control, granting unemployment benefits to striking workers and mandating state permits before firearms can be purchased.