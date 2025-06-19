Ring in the summer with a worldwide day of music. On June 21, celebrate Make Music Aberdeen on streets, sidewalks and parks across the city, with music performed by anyone and free for everyone.

‘Come As You Are’

This is a unique music event where it’s “Everything, Everywhere, at Once” celebrating World Music Day and a surrounding festival called “Come As You Are.”

Organizers are attempting to provide something for everyone as downtown Aberdeen transforms into one large stage partnering with businesses, venues and organizations showcasing our community spirit.

All street artists are welcome to come perform along downtown streets.

Dates and times

This is an all-day event on Saturday, June 21. Note: There are happenings on Friday and Sunday as well surrounding this festival. Please go to the online schedule at www.98520.org for specific times of events and activities:

Facebook #worldmusicday98520

Instagram @worldmusicday98520

Website www.98520.org

What is World Music Day?

World Music Day, also known as Fête de la Musique, originated in France in 1982. It is observed annually on June 21, coinciding with the summer solstice, to celebrate music and encourage participation from all, regardless of background or skill level. (A smaller celebration occurs on the Winter Solstice on Dec 21.)

How did Aberdeen become involved?

The National Make Music Alliance Organization reached out to Aberdeen in 2023 to become the 134th U.S. city after reading newspaper articles on Aberdeen music written by Matthew N. Wells for The Daily World.

Who are the festival promoters?

Make Music Aberdeen partners with a nonprofit called The Music Project. Both Make Music Aberdeen and The Music Project have activities, events, programs, tours and more all year long.

Is this also a music festival on June 21?

Yes, as we added a festival complement in 2024 and again in 2025 since World Music Day overlaps with a weekend day. The festival has been called “Come As You Are” as a tagline. Adding a festival to the street performers means there will be vendors, stages, venues, educational and fun activities, demos and more.

Will World Music Day continue beyond 2025?

Yes, it’s our hope to keep it as a street event however, it is not known if or when the festival portion will occur at this time

Is the music all grunge?

Absolutely not. There is a large variety of music from jazz, country, Christian, blues, originals, rock, metal, and of course grunge.

Film, photography, audio and documentary information

Organizers will provide official videographers and photographers to capture the event for promotional and historical records.

The Music Project Main Stage located on S. K Street, behind Unplugged, will be recording both live and multitrack for the artists performing on it. This will include a video feed along with professional photography.

— Source: Downtown Aberdeen Association