What to do in August — Festivals, events and music and more

Grays Harbor County Fair

July 29-Aug. 1

Summer is never complete without a visit to the Grays Harbor County Fair in East Grays Harbor. Taking place every summer, thousands of people from near and far enter through the gates to one of the most nostalgic events of the year. Visit the livestock pens to view some of the top prized farm animals, purchase souvenirs and iconic fair food including jelly-filled scones, popcorn and corn dogs, or head straight to the rides where numerous fun houses, Ferris wheels and more await. The fair is also a great place to watch local dance and cheer performances as well as top quality concerts with star-studded acts.

Elma Chamber of Commerce Heat on the Street

July 31 – Aug. 1

The Elma Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual “Heat On The Street” Car and Motorcycle show. The event takes place over two days with a “Cruise-In Friday” and a “Show & Shine Saturday” in Elma.

In recent years there were more than 350 registered vehicles in the car show and around 3,500 people in attendance. The festival will have about 20 different street vendors, half of them providing food. While the main event is scheduled for Saturday, the more relaxed version is the Cruise-in on Friday. It will feature a BBQ with hamburgers, hot dogs, and curly fries hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

Antique Show at the Beach

July 31-Aug. 2

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Ocean Shores “Renewed” Antique Show at the Beach — come and browse the selections of antiques, vintage, upcycled and whimsical goods

Grays Harbor Raceway Fair Auto Race

Aug. 1

Free with fair admission.

Books & Fancy Pants Burgers Farm Table Dinner at Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore in Montesano

Aug. 1

Lemon Hill’s first time doing burgers and fries. But make no mistake … they will be fancy. This will be a three-course Farm Table Dinner. Tickets will be required, $58 plus tax per person. This includes gratuity, but not beverages. Every guest gets to bring a grocery bag of books you no longer want. Books will be set out and everyone can take new-to-you books home with them. All remaining books will be donated.

Aberdeen Walking Tours

Titled “Murder, Mayhem, and Madams,” History98520’s next walking tour includes a stroll down Paradise Alley and immersion in the history of Aberdeen’s infamous Restricted District. Explore the stories and the contributing factors that led to Aberdeen’s early 20th century reputation as the “Hell hole of the Pacific.” Aug. 1.

The subsequent tour, “Black Friday Fire,” is scheduled for Aug. 22 and 29. On Oct. 16, 1903, the Black Friday Fire consumed most of downtown Aberdeen, destroying more than 140 buildings before it was dynamited into submission.

Using period maps, this tour will follow the cause, course and contributing factors from a one-legged sailor on Hume Street, across Heron, Wishkah and Market streets to the explosive conclusion that saved Aberdeen General Hospital.

Tickets and more information are available at: https://History98520.org/walking-tours/

Ocean Shores Elks Clamdigger Car and Motorcycle Show

Aug. 8

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live music

Tokeland Woodfest

Aug. 8-9

​​Held at the Tokeland Hotel featuring chainsaws, a beer garden and live music — sounds like a perfect summer day, what could be better? How about adding a handmade art festival? Yes! Even better. What started over 17 years as an annual carver party, Jeffro Uitto, a popular local wood artist and carver, now hosts a giant party that everyone is invited to. Woodfest has a local friendly vibe that extends to two days of live music, food, local and visiting arts and yes, live chainsaw carving by some of the most talented carvers in the region. This event has grown in popularity and traffic congestion can be an issue, therefore parking at the Tokeland Hotel is reserved for guests and handicap visitors only. Please use the Shoalwater Bay Casino shuttle to/from the event as regular parking is limited. Info: 360-713-1333.

Aug. 9

Now through the end of 2026, participating museums across the county are offering FREE General Admission every Second Sunday of the Month as part of the America 250 celebration.

Montesano Movies in the Park

Aug. 14

9 p.m. Fleet Park

How to Train your Dragon

Aberdeen SummerFest

Aug. 15

A day full of all things fun in the summer, from BBQ and live music to a watermelon-eating contest, all in downtown Aberdeen.

Seaport Slamfest

Aug. 15

Seaport Slamfest is returning to the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport bringing together an evening of professional wrestling, live music, and waterfront entertainment.

Westport Art Festival

Aug. 15-16

Juried show of fine arts and crafts. Info: 360-268-0991.

Body & Soul Festival, Metaphysics & Wellness + Gem Show

Aug. 15-16

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Back to School Marketplace

Aug. 22

1 to 4 p.m. Aberdeen High School Gym

Free event where kids and teens can get everything you need for back to school — completely free! Backpacks, clothing, school supplies, and more.

Corgi Beach Party in Ocean Shores

Aug. 22

9 a.m. to 2 p.m

63rd Annual Driftwood and Glass Float Hunt — Grayland

Aug. 22-23

Vendors, music, food, driftwood exhibits, competition and prizes. Info: 360-743-0556.

Seabrook Sunset Concerts

Every Friday through Sept. 4 , 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunset Amphitheater

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle into the grassy hillside of the Sunset Amphitheater as the music begins and the sun dips toward the Pacific. With sweeping ocean views, fresh coastal air, and a welcoming community atmosphere, Sunset Concert nights are one of the simplest and most memorable ways to experience summer in Seabrook.

The Flinns

A Texas-born country Americana duo known for heartfelt storytelling, rich harmonies, and a blend of classic and contemporary roots music.

Aug. 14

Dogger

A Pacific Northwest songwriter performing an easygoing mix of country, classic rock, and nostalgic ‘90s favorites.

Aug. 21

Between 2 Gregs

Eclectic rock covers spanning decades, from classic rock and pop to modern favorites, with polished musicianship and lively performances.

Aug. 28

Fox and Bones

Modern Americana and indie folk with vintage soul influences, combining thoughtful songwriting with upbeat energy.

Shores Gone Country

Aug. 29

Indoor/Outdoor country music concert at the Ocean Shores Convention Center

Local Authors in Fleet Park presented by Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore

Aug. 29

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fleet Park in Montesano

Come meet some of your local authors. Browse their books, grab an autograph or two, eat some cake, and see all the wonderful things the community has to offer. Lemon Hill has invited a couple dozen writers to visit and is taking over Fleet Park to do so. There will be music and so many books.