Calendar of events

Swede Day Parade at Oakville Regional Event Center

This year’s Swede Day celebration will take place on Friday, June 20, and Saturday, June 21, in Rochester.

This annual festival features a weekend filled with traditional Swedish culture, food and community fun, according to a news release from the Rochester Citizens Group.

Highlights of the festival include the traditional Swedish pancakes breakfast, a meatball lunch, strawberry shortcake, the Swede Day Parade and the festive Maypole Dance.

“We are excited this year to announce that in addition to our Grand Marshals Dick, Nancy and Stan Erickson, we have selected Inger Svensson Jullery from Sweden as our first ever Honorary Rochester Citizen for the Day,” Barb Hangartner, Swede Day Committee chair, said in the release. “Inger has traveled many years from Sweden to attend Swede Day, and we will also have a special interview session with her at Swede Hall in the afternoon.”

On Friday, June 20, the Royalty Coronation will take place at Swede Hall and a new Swede Day Queen will be chosen. The current court consists of Jamie Arreglado, Naomi Hayden and Lizeth Venegas. The free-to-attend coronation will take place at 6 p.m. It will feature strawberry shortcake after the queen is announced. Following the coronation will be the Royalty Court Coronation Ball from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Swede Hall Main Event Room. Admission is $10.

Saturday, June 21, will start off with a traditional Swedish pancake breakfast at Swede Hall from 7 to 9 a.m. It will include Swedish pancakes with loganberry jam and cool whip, sausage, coffee and orange juice. Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under. The breakfast is being coordinated by Rochester Scout Troop 9317.

A free-to-attend presentation by Dick Erickson about the history of Swede Hall and Independence Valley will be held from 8 to 8:45 a.m. in the Swede Hall Main Event room.

The Swede Hall parking lot will have arts, crafts and food vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 46th Annual Swede Day Rochester Mid-Sommer Festival Parade will take place at 11 a.m. The parade route takes place on U.S. Highway 12 and begins at Paulson Street, proceeds west to Albany Street, turns left, and continues to Swede Hall. The parade is sponsored and coordinated by Umpqua Bank.

A free shuttle starts running at 7 a.m. and will run every 10 to 15 minutes as the bus circulates. Parade spectators are encouraged to park at the shuttle stops. Stops include the Gresham Street field across from Subway, the middle school parking lot and the school district office parking lots. Handicap parking is available at Swede Hall. U.S. Highway 12 closes at 10:30 a.m. and will not reopen until the parade is complete.

A traditional Maypole dance to Swedish music will take place in the afternoon in front of Swede Hall at the flagpole.

Swede Day is coordinated by the Rochester Citizens Group Swede Day Committee of about 20 members who meet monthly year-round to plan the festivities.

Stage West Community Theatre Summer Camp

Ocean Shores Stage West’s free Summer Theater Camp for ages 12–17 runs Aug. 18-22 (20 spots only) featuring workshops in movement, makeup, improv and script work. Funded by scholarships and grants.

Sign up starting June 16 online at StagewestOS.org

Tokeland Hotel’s crawfish boil

As a tribute to the summer solstice, the Tokeland Hotel will host a traditional gulf crawfish boil with local ingredients and live Zydeco and Cajun music. The fifth annual event will take place on the hotel’s back lawn at 2964 Kindred Ave., in Tokeland 2 to 6 p.m. June 21. To register, go to www.tokelandhotel.com/events. People attending are urged to bring picnic blankets, camp chairs and anything extra to be comfortable eating on the lawn because the few picnic tables are first-come, first-served. Your ticket guarantees crawfish and fixins’, but not a seat at a picnic table. There is no indoor seating. Crawfish is $25 a pound with up to seven pounds allowed. Also on the menu are new potatoes, house-smoked Andouille sausage, fresh corn, cornbread and banana pudding.

Snowbird Farm & Cidery Kid’s Day

On Saturday, June 21, from 1 to 5 p.m., the Snowbird Farm & Cidery is celebrating the end of the school year and the beginning of summer with a kid’s event. The fun will include a bounce house, water gun fights, bubbles, presentations and activities with the Coastal Interpretive Center and Twin Harbors Wildlife Center, lemonade, popcorn and more. Let the summer fun begin with a celebration on the farm. Food will be available from Country Mama’s Kitchen. The cidery is located at 484 Old Monte Brady Road in Montesano. Admission is free.

Ocean Shores hosts ‘80s ‘90s Dance Party

On Saturday, June 21, from 7 to 10 p.m., the Ocean Shores Lions Club is hosting an 80’s ‘90s dance party, costume and dance contest, music and dancing, dessert auction, 50/50 raffle, cash wine and beer bar, with hot dogs and snacks for sale. Music by KOSW’s DJ Shipwreck. The club is located at 832 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW. Cost is $10 per person, $15 per couple, with $2 off with donation to the Ocean Shores Food Bank.

Cosmopolis’ Mill Creek Park Grand Re-Opening

On Sunday, June 22, from noon to 1 p.m., the city of Cosmopolis is celebrating restoration efforts for the Mill Creek Park. There will be live music and food trucks. Bring the whole family and explore beautiful Mill Creek Park and play a round of tennis on the new courts. There will be a ribbon cutting with the assistance of the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Ambassador Team.

American Legion Band plays Sunday Afternoon Live in Raymond

The Raymond Theatre will host the American Legion Band Sunday, June 22 starting at 2 p.m.

Sunday Afternoon Live audiences are in for a rousing, thrilling and soul-lifting musical experience when the American Legion Band comes to the stage at the historic Raymond Theatre. This free concert will be especially meaningful since it takes place during the band’s “Centennial Jubilee,” a celebration of 100 years of magnificent performances.

In 1924, WWI veterans at American Legion Post No. 3 in Olympia started what is now the Department of Washington American Legion Band. Their first performance was for the Olympia Yacht Club on opening day in the spring of 1925, and they have performed annually on opening day ever since — except for the two years of the COVID pandemic, in 2020 and 2021.

Another fascinating historic fact about the Band is that member Major Robert MacArthur Crawford, a WW2 pilot (dubbed “The Flying Baritone” by Time Magazine), wrote the U.S. Air Force Anthem, popularly known as “The Wild Blue Yonder.” Major MacArthur also wrote “Loyal Legionnaires,” dedicated to American Legion Post No. 3, a song the band performs at every Post function.

Conductor Kevin Robertson is only the 18th conductor in the 100-year history of the Band. Robertson, a retired career Army musician, has been with the band since 2010. Robertson first came on as an emergency substitute baritone horn player; he has been a band member, and now leader, ever since. His wife Amy Robertson is a vital part of the band, serving on the executive board as well as handling media contacts, vocals and announcing at performances.

The American Legion Band members are all volunteers, donating their time and talents to share their unforgettable music with us.

The Raymond Theatre is located at 323 3rd St.