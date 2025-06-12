Letters to the editor

State Parks should reject Westport Links proposal

I am concerned that the Washington State Parks Department is considering leasing Category 1 wetlands-the highest value, most sensitive wetland classification to an elite golf course developer.

Category 1 wetlands are rare, irreplaceable ecosystems that naturally filter water, reduce flood risks, and store carbon. Laws protect this vital area for a reason — they serve all of us, not just today, but for future generations.

The proposal is not only environmentally reckless, this lease is also a betrayal of public trust. The Washington State Parks department received funding to purchase the land from the Recreation and Conservation Office whose mission is to “provide statewide leadership and funding to protect and improve the best of Washington’s natural resources now and for future generations.

Leasing wetland for an elite golf course is completely at odds with that mission. It prioritizes short-term, exclusive recreation over long term public and ecological benefits. It also does nothing to improve the best of the natural resources. It is not clear in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement that it even mitigates the destruction it causes.

This 80-year long term lease with open ended land grab potential for other golf resort amenities undermines our values, our ecosystems, and the very commitments we have made as a state to safeguard our natural resources.

There is also the question of revenue. If Westport Golf Links and Washington State Parks enter into a lease there is no sale, and no property tax. Westport residents lose a critical funding source for schools, roads and emergency services. Meanwhile, private developers generate revenue without contributing to the local community’s essential infrastructure.

There is a lease type tax referred to in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement that goes to the state of Washington, but it lacks details and transparency. It is unclear how much revenue would be generated, how it is calculated, and whether it would benefit the local community.

I urge the Washington State Parks Department to reject this proposal and honor the requirements of the Recreation and Conservation Office grant and the integrity of Washington’s State Parks land.

Marsha Gonzalez

Westport

Salmon passage: WSDOT has no common sense

A recent writer wants to know where common sense is. Well I’m afraid he won’t find any by observing what the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) does or does not do.

If the WSDOT had any common sense they wouldn’t be building the so-called improvements to improve salmon passage under Highways 12 and 8 from the Devonshire overpass to the East Mox Chehalis Road the way they are.

The box culverts and bridges at Camp Creek might serve a useful purpose. However if one travels downstream to the next tributary all we have is a lowly galvanized corrugated pipe culvert under Schafer Boom Road. Oh I know the paper salmon can use this location.

The one near milepost 17 just appears to be a drainage project for Oaksridge Course. It’s hard to see where any salmon could spawn there. Next is the project near milepost 19. All one can see there now are several green round hay bales. Not much water to speak of.

Now about the proposed roundabout at the south end of the Chehalis River Bridge. Perhaps the WSDOT got some common sense somewhere and realized Alder Creek runs through a culvert that has been there for decades.

The head bloviator and his group could request a new updated culvert with lights to allow for better salmon migration there. Then the WSDOT would have to tear it all out and start over.

The crosswalk could be replaced by a pedestrian overpass with a lift and attendant on each end to accommodate the handicapped. The attendants could do double duty and wave signs to direct the traffic.

Well, I better close for now before someone accuses me of being a bloviator.

Ed DeLaCruz

Central Park