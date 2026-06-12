A judicious judge: ‘the sacred sanctuary of the conscience’

DEAR READER: A sailboat racer and aviator, Robert F. Utter sailed the sea and soared above the clouds.

His voyages of discovery also took him to what he described as the “sacred sanctuary of the conscience.” His life’s work was to be a man of faith and a judicious judge. He was one of the most admirable human beings I’ve ever known.

On March 30, 1995, after 23 years on the Washington Supreme Court, Utter told the chief justice he was resigning. He could have walked across the flag circle, up the 39 steps to the Capitol and through the marbled halls to Gov. Mike Lowry’s office. He could have called a news conference with a gaggle of reporters and TV cameras. But that didn’t feel right either. This decision was too personal. Instead, he composed a formal letter that said:

“I have reached the point where I can no longer participate in a legal system that intentionally takes human life. … We are absolutely unable to make rational distinctions on who should live and who should die.”

IN 1971, when he was 41, Bob Utter became one of the youngest Supreme Court justices in state history, thanks to Gov. Dan Evans, a kindred soul. Tall and handsome, with a shy smile, Utter looked like the judge you’d get from Central Casting. He was Gregory Peck, Robert Redford and C.S. Lewis rolled into one soft-spoken guy who sometimes hesitated in mid-sentence to choose just the right words.

Utter dissented in two dozen death penalty cases before concluding he was tilting at windmills. A society that kills to satisfy its visceral appetite for retribution “is fatally flawed,” Utter wrote, adding that the death penalty, “Like lightning, strikes some but not others in a way that defies rational explanation.” Worse yet, Utter asserted, an allegedly “modern, civilized society” had executed at least 48 innocent people in the past four decades. And more than 100 people on Death Row across America had been freed in recent years based on DNA tests and other new evidence.

Utter believed that a life sentence without the possibility of parole protected society just as well and at far less expense. In 2007, when New Jersey became the first state to ban executions since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, Utter noted that the governor there commuted the death sentences of 10 men to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in the wake of the news that each death sentence cost the state $4.2 million.

“It’s 10 times more expensive to kill them than to keep them alive,” Donald McCartin, once known as California’s “Hanging Judge of Orange County,” told reporters.

WHILE HIS STAND on the death penalty was the most dramatic chapter in a 55-year legal career, Utter’s advocacy for victims’ rights counters the charge that he was a bleeding-heart liberal. Utter maintained that victims too often are the forgotten people in the criminal justice system. “Once the immediate reactions of anger, fear and vengeance have been verbally expressed” in the wake of a crime “the average citizen washes his hands of all responsibility and leaves it to the official avengers,” Utter wrote. The system’s “primary client” should be the victim, he told the Seattle Rotary club in 1972 in a speech that made headlines around the state.

A co-founder of the state’s first Big Brothers chapter, Utter played a key role in the founding of the YMCA’s Youth & Government program, which in 1997 named its top award in his honor. It is presented annually to “an individual of unquestionable integrity who exemplifies outstanding citizenship, leadership and character.”

Early in his career on the bench Utter became one of the nation’s leading Baptist laymen, appalled by hate, hunger and injustice. After leaving the Supreme Court he engaged in judicial, civic and spiritual activism on multiple fronts around the world. The courage of judges in emerging democracies inspired him. Some of his students at international “Rule of Law” seminars were gunned down or blown to bits in places where theocratic fascists feared an independent judiciary.

UTTER’S EPIPHANY about the injustice of American justice came at 29, when he became a Superior Court commissioner assigned to King County Juvenile Court. The job paid half as much as he was making with a Seattle law firm. But he felt a calling.

Juvenile Court was “a real eye-opener,” Utter told me. “I probably heard at least 3,000 cases each year, and I came to a growing realization that love is the absolute cornerstone of the meaning of family life. Parents can provide everything from material and educational standpoints, but if children have not experienced love and an appreciation of their self-worth, they have nothing to build on.”

He also came to see that when children get into trouble, society writes them off at its peril. Given the right intervention, a second chance, even a third chance, problem kids can become responsible adults with children of their own who won’t be neglected. “Neglect begets neglect,” Utter always warned.

THE DEFINING moment in his decision to resign from the Supreme Court came in 1994. Utter read Hitler’s Justice: The Courts of the Third Reich, by Ingo Müller, a German lawyer and law professor. A best-seller in Germany, the book details the perversion of justice under Nazism. Virulent anti-Semitism cloaked in “Aryan” mumbo-jumbo made a mockery of the rule of law.

Utter read the book practically in one sitting. Then he couldn’t sleep. “Müller chronicles how the entire legal system, including judges, lawyers and lawmakers, was co-opted to serve a lawless regime with the corresponding death of the rule of law and its legal institutions,” Utter wrote in a widely read national law review essay. German justices, lawyers and law school professors “overwhelmingly openly acquiesced” to Hitler’s seizure of power in 1933, Utter wrote, “then they enthusiastically collaborated in the worst excesses” of a regime that ignited a global war and summarily shipped millions of Jews, together with Gypsies, Jehovah’s Witnesses, gays, pesky Lutherans and assorted other “enemies of the Reich,” to concentration camps where the ovens glowed 24/7.

“What was particularly striking,” Utter wrote, was Müller’s short chapter on “Resistance from the Bench” — short because there was little resistance. In fact, he told of only two non-Jewish judges who actively protested the actions of the Nazi government by resigning.

Worn down by dissents that went unheeded, “I could see myself, my own views, becoming less vigorous,” Utter told me. “I became concerned that if I stayed in the system … that this would happen to me. And silence is complicity. …

“If conscience is in fact a sacred sanctuary where God alone may enter as judge, then I believe my internal court reached the proper decision.”

I WATCHED him wage an uncomplaining battle with cancer and Parkinson’s disease. Others had endured far worse, he said, notably Jesus. Life is a celebration, Utter said, “and it should be lived that way, no matter how much pain is there.”

In the autumn of 2014, a few weeks before he died at the age of 84, Robert F. Utter paid me one of the highest tributes of my 60-year career as a writer. “I’d like you to write my obituary,” he said. “Can you do that for me?”

I was too choked up to answer with other than my eyes.

John C. Hughes was chief historian for the Office of the Secretary of State for 17 years after retiring as editor and publisher of The Daily World in 2008.