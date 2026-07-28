Bloodworks Northwest facing a blood shortage

Bloodworks Northwest is facing an emergency blood shortage with less than a one- to two-day supply available for patients across our region.

During the “100 Deadliest Days” of summer, traumatic injuries increase while blood donations decline. Right now, local patients are depending on donors like you. One donation can help support emergency trauma patients, cancer patients, surgery and transplant recipients, premature babies and new mothers.

Blood donated here helps patients throughout the Pacific Northwest, including at Harbor Regional Hospital in Aberdeen.

Upcoming Grays Harbor area blood drives:

Ocean Shores Convention Center: Aug. 14

Aberdeen Safeway: August

Westport-Grays Harbor Chamber: Aug. 10

Cosmopolis City Hall: Aug. 24

Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital: September

Schedule an appointment: Visit Bloodworks Northwest Online Scheduling or call 800-398-7888. Urgent needs: All blood types are critically low, with a high demand for Type O and platelets.