Tour Wild Thyme Tree Farm, the Washington Tree Farmer of the Year

Wild Thyme Tree Farm is hosting a tour on Aug. 9 to celebrate their being selected as 2026 Washington Tree Farmer of the Year. Come and see what Grays Harbor College students learn about when they visited the tree farm for their Modern Land Management course, such as hardwood conversion, alternative management plan and value-added lumber production.

On Aug. 9, the Washington Tree Farm Program is inviting tree farmers and members of the public for a tour of Wild Thyme Tree Farm to celebrate their being selected as 2026 Washington Tree Farmer of the Year.

Arrive at noon to meet fellow tree farmers and guests, and at 12:30 p.m., enjoy a guided tour highlighting Wild Thyme Tree Farm’s hardwood conversion, alternative management plan and value-added lumber production. A catered lunch will follow at approximately 1:30 p.m. Please RSVP to info@watreefarm.org so they can plan for the meal count.

Wild Thyme Tree Farm is located at 72 Mattson Road, Oakville.