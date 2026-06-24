‘Welcome to Aberdeen’ sign being replaced

The city of Aberdeen, in coordination with the Washington State Department of Transportation, will replace the existing “Welcome to Aberdeen” sign located on the counterweight of the movable Wishkah River Bridge on E Wishkah Street (U.S. Highway 101) this week, the city announced via press release.

The project will replace the aging sign with a new design that continues to welcome residents and visitors while enhancing the appearance of this important gateway into the community.

Work will occur during early morning hours to minimize impacts to the traveling public. The first phase of the project will begin Thursday from 4 to 7 a.m. and will include removal of the existing sign. During this work, bridge operations will include lowering the counterweight and opening the bridge for approximately 15 minutes at a time before closing the bridge to allow traffic to clear the area.

The new “Welcome to Aberdeen” sign will be installed Saturday beginning at 4 a.m., with work expected to continue until approximately 8 a.m. Similar bridge operations will occur during installation, including temporary bridge openings and closures in approximately 15-minute intervals. Westbound traffic delays of approximately 20 minutes should be expected during these work activities.

The bridge will operate normally outside of the scheduled work windows.

The “Welcome to Aberdeen” sign is a recognizable feature of the community and serves as an important first impression for residents and visitors entering Aberdeen. The city stated they appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as this work is completed and as they continue making improvements that enhance the appearance, function, and character of Aberdeen.