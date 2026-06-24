News briefs

PUD announces planned outage in North Grays Harbor

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers in North Grays Harbor of a planned power outage that will impact roughly 875 customers. The outage will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 and is expected to last until 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 2 impacting customers in Neilton, Amanda Park, Lake Quinualt, Queets, Clearwater and Kalaloch. Affected customers will receive notification phone calls from the PUD leading up to the outage.

The outage will allow crews to move utility equipment in cooperation with Washington State Department of Transportation culvert enhancement work.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage duration of seven hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed. It is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. is hiring an executive director

Express Employment Professionals of Aberdeen, has partnered with Greater Gray Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) to search for their next executive director, to lead an organization that serves as both the Economic Development Council and Chamber of Commerce.

As the designated Associate Development Organization for Grays Harbor County, GHHI plays a critical role in supporting long term economic growth, business vitality, and community prosperity throughout Grays Harbor County.

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the executive director serves as the organization’s chief executive and primary public representative. This role is responsible not only for operational leadership, but for bringing creative vision, innovation, and forward-thinking strategies that expand economic opportunity, attract investment, and position the region for future competitiveness and growth.

Three seats open on Aberdeen Economic Development Advisory Committee

This committee plays a key role in shaping Aberdeen’s economic future by offering strategic advice, identifying opportunities, supporting initiatives that foster local prosperity, garnering public feedback and support, and creating and proposing economic strategies that align with council priorities.

The city is particularly seeking individuals with experience contributing to the local economy, including property owners, business owners, entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking visionaries who are passionate about Aberdeen’s growth. People with experience in business attraction, business retention, or small business development are also encouraged to submit a letter. Committee members will work collaboratively to explore ways to attract investment, support businesses, and enhance the overall economic vitality of the community.

Please send letters of interest to Administrator Clemens at rclemens@aberdeenwa.gov or mailed to Administrator Clemens at City Hall – 200 E. Market St., Aberdeen, WA 98520.

ESD 113 Communications Team receives national recognition

The Communications Team at Educational Service District (ESD) 113 received 16 Publications and Digital Media Excellence awards from the National School Public Relations Association’s National School Communication Awards Program across eight categories.

“The work of our dedicated Communications Team can be seen online and in districts across our region,” ESD 113 Superintendent Flip Herndon said. “They genuinely care about the success of our schools and programs while maintaining a high level of professionalism. It shows in everything they produce.”

The partnerships between ESD 113’s Communications Team and the programs, school districts, and state and regional education partners they serve represents the best in collaborative communication for the good of educational communities.

Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards:

Award of Excellence

Financial Publication, Levy and Bond Mailer (McCleary School District)

Award of Merit

Financial Publication, Levy Flyer (Ocosta School District)

Financial Publication, Levy Flyer (Taholah School District)

Photo, Ocosta Sparks (Ocosta School District)

Honorable Mention

Photo, Taholah Groundbreaking (Taholah School District)

Foothills Family Furniture Aberdeen teams up with U-Haul

Foothills Family Furniture Aberdeen signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Aberdeen community, U-Haul Co. of Washington announced via press release.

Foothills Family Furniture Aberdeen, located at 419 E. Wishkah St., will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers and towing equipment.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. More than 22,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation.