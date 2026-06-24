Seabrook receives prestigious New Urbanism Grand Prize Award

Seabrook. located on the coast in the north end of Grays Harbor County, has been awarded the 2026 Grand Prize at the Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU) Charter Awards, one of the most respected recognitions in the fields of town planning, urban design, architecture, and placemaking worldwide.

The award recognizes projects that exemplify the principles of the Charter of the New Urbanism and make meaningful contributions to creating more connected, sustainable, equitable, and vibrant communities.

Selected from 79 submissions representing 10 countries and 24 states, Seabrook was recognized as a “Rural-to-Urban Regional Town Planning Model” and received the program’s highest honor, the Grand Prize. The award jury described Seabrook as a model for regional growth and a strategic blueprint for rural-to-urban transformation, recognizing more than two decades of planning, collaboration, and thoughtful stewardship.

“Nearly 40 years ago, I was first introduced to the principles of New Urbanism. Standing on stage alongside such revered industry leaders to accept the CNU Grand Prize Award for Seabrook is a milestone I never could have imagined. This honor belongs to the exceptionally talented team of specialists who collaborated with us over the last two decades. It is truly one of the most meaningful highlights of my career,” says Stephen Poulakos, VP of Town Planning & Design.

What Is New Urbanism?

At its core, New Urbanism is a planning philosophy centered on creating places where people can live, work, gather, and connect in meaningful ways. Rather than designing communities around cars and separated uses, New Urbanism promotes walkable neighborhoods, connected public spaces, diverse housing choices, local businesses, and thoughtful stewardship of the natural environment.

While the principles may sound straightforward, they require a long-term commitment to designing communities that prioritize people, relationships, and quality of life.

When Seabrook was founded, the vision was never simply to build homes. The goal was to create a complete town where daily life is naturally supported, and people can feel connected to both the community and place.

It can be seen in the network of parks, trails, and gathering spaces woven throughout town. It is reflected in the walkable streets, locally owned businesses, and public spaces designed to bring people together. It is present in the preservation of forests, wetlands, streams, and ocean views that help define the character of Seabrook and connect the town to the surrounding landscape.

Over time, these elements work together to create something larger than any individual building or neighborhood. They create a place where people know their neighbors, children can walk to the park, visitors become homeowners, and generations of families build traditions together.

Looking toward the future

“While we are honored to receive this recognition, we view it less as a finish line and more as encouragement to continue pursuing the vision that inspired Seabrook from the start,” Seabrook stated in a news release. “As the town grows, we remain focused on creating a place that is increasingly complete, connected, and resilient. That means continuing to expand opportunities for gathering, recreation, wellness, education, and local commerce while preserving the natural beauty that makes this stretch of coastline so special.”

Projects such as new neighborhood gathering spots, town amenities, parks, trails, and civic spaces are all part of that ongoing effort.

“Growth is most successful when it improves how we experience life, and that principle will continue to guide Seabrook’s future,” the release stated.

A shared achievement

This award reflects the work of countless people who have contributed to Seabrook’s evolution over the past two decades, including planners, architects, engineers, designers, builders, local businesses, homeowners, guests, and team members who believed in the vision and helped bring it to life.

Most importantly, it belongs to the town itself,” the release stated. Every gathering, every walk along a forest trail, every neighborhood connection, and every family tradition helps shape the town that Seabrook continues to become.

“We are grateful to the Congress for the New Urbanism for this recognition and proud to see Seabrook honored on the national stage. We look forward to continuing the work of building a town designed around connection, stewardship, and a shared sense of place for generations to come,” according to the release.