Letter to the editor

Join a Relay for Life team that started in Grays Harbor

I am really, really hoping that you can find a way to publicize this very important event that is occurring from noon on Saturday, June 20 through 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 21 at the North Thurston High School Track at 600 Sleater-Kinney Road N, Olympia.

My Relay For Life Team is named “Ba’s Brigade” which was formed in 2006 when my mom was battling leukemia. Her name was Mary Beerbower, but her nickname was Ba and after she told her oncologist, “You have to make me well because I’m going to be in the Relay For Life,” I said, “Then Mom we need a team name.” She quickly responded “Ba’s Brigade.” Although she never got to participate due to her passing in March that year, her team has been “relaying” for 20 years first at East Grays Harbor and Shelton Relay For Life events, and now at Thurston County Relay For Life, since the other two venues no longer exist.

It is difficult to find someone who has not been impacted by cancer — a friend, a family member, or even themselves having been given the diagnosis. Although the American Cancer Society (ACS) which promotes prevention, encouraging lifestyle choices and screening tests, claims statistics that there are 42% less deaths because of improved treatments and care being provided to cancer patients. Unfortunately, cancer is still among us.

Some people in Grays Harbor are still disappointed that there is not a local event that they could attend. However, Olympia does provide the closest Relay For Life which is not totally too far to travel for this important cause. It is a one-time-a-year event that is so vital to the fund raising and awareness for our war against cancer.

So at this time, leaders and members of Ba’s Brigade would like to invite people of our communities to come over and make a difference, be involved, and show support as ACS celebrates, remembers and fights back” — celebrates our cancer survivors, remembers those who lost their battle, and fights back by raising funds to support research and care.

The Relay For Life begins at noon on Saturday, June 20 with the survivor and caregiver lap starting at 2 p.m. The parade of teams, including Ba’s Brigade is at 3:30 p.m. You can find out more, register for the team, or make a donation by going online to https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=111492, or you can feel free to contact me, Deb Hill, Team Captain of B’s Brigade at 360-490-4988.

This is a very important event. It is near and dear to my heart, my passion and mission to facilitate support for ACS. Please reach out to me if you have any questions.

Debbie Hill

Daughter of the endearing Ba

Shelton