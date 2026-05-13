Letter to the editor

Indivisible Aberdeen WA endorses Kevin Moynihan for 19th District

Indivisible Aberdeen WA issued the following statement announcing its endorsement of Kevin Moynihan, a Democrat running for 19th Legislative District Representative:

“We are proud to support Kevin Moynihan in his campaign to represent the people of the 19th Legislative District. Kevin has a history of fighting for the issues and priorities of the people in our community. He is a steadfast ally of the Chinook Indian Nation and vows to use his platform to advocate for their rightful recognition. He is committed to the ideals that bring our Indivisible group together: equality, justice, compassion and inclusion.

“Kevin Moynihan has demonstrated his dedication to our community through his record of service. He is currently serving on the Aberdeen City Council and has worked diligently to find solutions to problems brought to the Council by his fellow Aberdeen citizens. We’ve been impressed with his depth of knowledge on how public policy impacts real families, and by his clear passion for helping our community thrive.

“Kevin’s platform resonates with us and fits with the values that matter to us. He knows it is the people who know what they need and he listens to them. Kevin is running a grassroots campaign focused on the material realities facing working families in Southwest Washington, refusing to take any corporate PAC money. His core platform includes fighting for jobs, affordable healthcare access (he endorses Whole Washington), affordable housing to keep local workers from being priced out of their hometowns, mandating that all state-funded infrastructure projects pay prevailing union wages, and protecting the rural economy that our communities rely on. District 19 residents need a representative who will stand up for the financial well being of our families and the rights of every member of our community to live in peace. We are certain that Kevin Moynihan will be that representative.

“To earn Indivisible Aberdeen’s endorsement, Kevin Moynihan attended our monthly group meeting and told his personal history and values and what he hoped to bring to the 19th District. He earned a unanimous vote for endorsement from the active members of Indivisible Aberdeen WA.”

Indivisible Aberdeen WA is a grassroots activist group committed to registering and activating voters and holding our elected officials accountable to the values of equality, justice, compassion and inclusion. Across the country, over 5,000 Indivisible groups are holding their elected leaders accountable using local advocacy tactics.

Laveta Bowen

Aberdeen