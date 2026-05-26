Explore the Willapa Hills Trail this spring and summer

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Looking for one of the best outdoor activities in Lewis and Pacific counties this spring and summer? The Willapa Hills Trail offers miles of scenic beauty, peaceful small towns, family-friendly recreation, and some of the most relaxing bike riding and walking opportunities in Southwest Washington.

Stretching across more than 50 miles through Lewis and Pacific counties, the Willapa Hills Trail follows a former Northern Pacific Railway corridor and has become one of the region’s top destinations for biking, walking, running, birdwatching, and outdoor exploration. With gentle grades, wide gravel pathways, and constantly changing scenery, the trail is ideal for families, casual cyclists, outdoor enthusiasts, and visitors looking to experience the natural beauty of Lewis County.

What Is the Willapa Hills Trail?

The Willapa Hills Trail is a multi-use recreational trail that winds through forests, farmland, rivers, wetlands, and historic rural communities in Southwest Washington. Managed by Washington State Parks, the trail was developed along an old railroad line that once connected communities across the region.

Today, visitors can explore long stretches of peaceful countryside while enjoying fresh air, wildlife viewing, and scenic landscapes that showcase the quieter side of Washington State travel.

The trail passes through or near several Lewis County communities, including Chehalis, Adna, Curtis, and Pe Ell.

Why Visit the Willapa Hills Trail in spring?

Spring is one of the most beautiful times of year to explore the Willapa Hills Trail. As winter fades, the trail comes alive with lush greenery, blooming wildflowers, rushing creeks, and vibrant Pacific Northwest scenery.

During spring, visitors can enjoy:

Wildflowers blooming along the trail

Moss-covered forests and towering trees

Cooler temperatures ideal for biking and walking

Flowing rivers and streams

Peaceful countryside landscapes

Wildlife and birdwatching opportunities

The mild spring weather makes the trail especially enjoyable for longer outings, whether you are planning a casual afternoon walk or a full day of cycling through Lewis County.

Summer Adventures on the Willapa Hills Trail

Summer transforms the Willapa Hills Trail into one of the best family-friendly outdoor destinations in Lewis County. Warm temperatures, long daylight hours, and shaded forest sections make the trail perfect for summer recreation.

Popular summer activities include:

Family bike rides

Walking and jogging

Nature photography

Birdwatching

Picnics

Exploring historic railroad trestles

Scenic day trips through rural Washington

Because much of the trail features gentle elevation changes, it is approachable for a wide range of skill levels and ages. Many visitors enjoy choosing shorter sections of the trail for relaxed outings rather than attempting the entire route.

Best Sections of the Willapa Hills Trail in Lewis County

Chehalis Trail Access

One of the most popular access points is near Chehalis, where visitors can combine outdoor recreation with downtown shopping, dining, and local attractions. After exploring the trail, visitors can enjoy coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, and historic downtown experiences nearby.

Chehalis also makes a convenient starting point for visitors traveling from Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia, or Portland looking for an easy weekend outdoor getaway.

Adna and Curtis

The sections near Adna and Curtis offer classic rural Lewis County scenery with open farmland, quiet forests, and peaceful river views. These stretches are ideal for visitors looking to experience a slower pace and scenic countryside landscapes.

Pe Ell and Western sections

Near Pe Ell, visitors can experience some of the trail’s most scenic and remote-feeling areas. Historic railroad bridges, forested stretches, and wide-open views make this section especially popular with cyclists and photographers.

Wildlife and nature along the trail

The Willapa Hills Trail is also one of the best places for wildlife viewing and nature photography. Depending on the season, visitors may see:

Deer

Hawks and eagles

Songbirds

Waterfowl

Frogs and other wetland wildlife

The trail’s mix of forests, wetlands, rivers, and farmland creates diverse habitats throughout the corridor.

Tips for visiting the Willapa Hills Trail

Before heading out, visitors should prepare for changing weather and varying trail conditions.

Helpful items to bring include:

Water

Sunscreen

Comfortable walking or biking shoes

Snacks

A camera

Weather layers

Bike repair supplies for longer rides

While many sections are family-friendly and easy to navigate, trail surfaces and conditions can vary depending on recent weather.

Experience outdoor recreation

The Willapa Hills Trail offers one of the best ways to experience outdoor recreation. Whether you are looking for a peaceful walk, a scenic bike ride, a family-friendly adventure, or a relaxing day surrounded by Pacific Northwest beauty, the trail provides a memorable experience during every season.

This spring and summer, take time to explore the forests, rivers, small towns, and scenic landscapes that make the Willapa Hills Trail one of Southwest Washington’s hidden outdoor gems.