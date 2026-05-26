Aberdeen requests Foundation for $4.1M for library building
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Aberdeen
2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month
6:30 p.m at City Hall
https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/275/City-Council
May 13 meeting
Authorized for the mayor to execute Task Order #07 with Sage Geotechnical for design plans for the Fairview Reservoir No. 1 Slope Stability Project.
Authorized the mayor to submit a request letter to the Grays Harbor County Foundation for $4.1 million for capital improvements to the library building and to approve the amended contract with AMERESCO.
Authorized a $150,000 expenditure for public outreach and preliminary design of the Broadway Project.
Adopted a resolution setting a public hearing to receive comments on the proposed 2027–2032 Transportation Improvement Plan.
Proclaimed the week of May 17-23, 2026, as “National Public Works Week.”
Passed a resolution appointing voting delegates to participate in the Association of Washington Cities annual meeting.
Elma
https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings
First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual
6 p.m. at City Hall
May 18 meeting
Approved Res# 747 Change Fund Authorization
Approved Res# 748 Emergency Waiving Competitive Bidding
Approved Summer Schedule for cancelling July 6 meeting
Hoquiam
https://www.cityofhoquiam.com/page/hoquiam-city-council
2nd and 4th Monday of each month
7 p.m. at City Hall
April 27 meeting
Accepted the Beacon Hill Water Reservoir Loan Offer from the Department of Health and that the staff develop a scope, budget, and contract with HDR Engineering to design the new reservoir.
Awarded a contract to Rognlin’s Inc. for a total of $1 million for the Levee Street Roadways Improvement Project and that staff has the authority to negotiate any necessary change orders that arise during construction.
Appointed Jeff Salstrom as Interim Police Chief.
Scheduled a Public Hearing on June 8, 2026, for the 6-Year Street Plan
Ocean Shores
https://www.osgov.com/government/city_council.php Ocean Shores Convention Center Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.
April 28 meeting
City Administrator Scott Andersen introduced new Police Chief Caridad Vesco. City Clerk Nicole Birch administered the Oath of Office.
Police Chief Caridad Vesco introduced new Police Officer Jair Romero-Alia. City Clerk Nicole Birch gave an Oath of Office.
Announced two vacancies on the Parks Board, two vacancies on the Building Code Board of Appeals, and one vacancy on the Radio Board.
Passed a resolution establishing the fee for domestic animal trapping permits.
May 12 meeting
Announced 12 vacancies on the Ethics Violations Review Pool, two vacancies on the
Parks Board, two vacancies on the Building Code Board of Appeals, one vacancy on the Radio Board, and one vacancy on the Fresh Waterways Advisory Board.
Awarded LTAC funds to to the following:
Ocean Shores Convention Center: $57,438
Chance A La Mer public restroom upgrades: $21,840
Tourism marketing with King 5 and KOMO: $33,000
Associated Arts of Ocean Shores: $3,000 (50% of requested amount)
Boardwalk Shops Owners Association request for a Honey Bucket – denied
Coastal Interpretive Center: $18,260 of requested $38,000
Dark and Stormy Bites and Sites: $10,240
Rogue Wrestling Attractions: $10,000
North Beach Independent Media – It’s Country at the Shores: $20,000
Median Banners – $2,728 – denied
Knights of Columbus Camino Walk – denied (no amount specified)
AssetLab Marketing for a Community Tourism Marketing Campaign: $309,120 – denied
Westport
Westport https://www.ci.westport.wa.us/government/city_council/index.php 2nd and last Monday of each month (7 p.m.) and the 3rd Thursday of each month (1 p.m.). City Council Chambers.
April 27 meeting
Authorized the city to send flowers to the late City Councilor Frank Eshpeter’s family
Issued a proclamation honoring Councilor Eshpeter and declared July 10 to be “Frank Eshpeter Day” coinciding with the first day of the Windrider Kite Festival.
May 11 meeting
Appointed Rick Mature to City Council Position 5, replacing the late Frank Eshpeter.
City Administrator Tom Cappa reported that the VES project is moving forward and that there will be a community outreach event on May 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ocosta Elementary School.
Approved the Special Event Application for the 2026 Washington Tuna and Salmon Classic.
Approved the purchase of a new Holland tractor/mower not to exceed $303,168.40.
Approved $15,000 to participate in the “FIFA Escape the City” marketing campaign.