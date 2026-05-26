Aberdeen requests Foundation for $4.1M for library building

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 26, 2026

At its May 11 meeting, the city of Westport appointed Rick Mature to City Council Position 5, replacing the late Frank Eshpeter.

John Shaw / For The Daily World

Aberdeen

2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month

6:30 p.m at City Hall

https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/275/City-Council

May 13 meeting

Authorized for the mayor to execute Task Order #07 with Sage Geotechnical for design plans for the Fairview Reservoir No. 1 Slope Stability Project.

Authorized the mayor to submit a request letter to the Grays Harbor County Foundation for $4.1 million for capital improvements to the library building and to approve the amended contract with AMERESCO.

Authorized a $150,000 expenditure for public outreach and preliminary design of the Broadway Project.

Adopted a resolution setting a public hearing to receive comments on the proposed 2027–2032 Transportation Improvement Plan.

Proclaimed the week of May 17-23, 2026, as “National Public Works Week.”

Passed a resolution appointing voting delegates to participate in the Association of Washington Cities annual meeting.

Elma

https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings

First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

6 p.m. at City Hall

May 18 meeting

Approved Res# 747 Change Fund Authorization

Approved Res# 748 Emergency Waiving Competitive Bidding

Approved Summer Schedule for cancelling July 6 meeting

Hoquiam

https://www.cityofhoquiam.com/page/hoquiam-city-council

2nd and 4th Monday of each month

7 p.m. at City Hall

April 27 meeting

Accepted the Beacon Hill Water Reservoir Loan Offer from the Department of Health and that the staff develop a scope, budget, and contract with HDR Engineering to design the new reservoir.

Awarded a contract to Rognlin’s Inc. for a total of $1 million for the Levee Street Roadways Improvement Project and that staff has the authority to negotiate any necessary change orders that arise during construction.

Appointed Jeff Salstrom as Interim Police Chief.

Scheduled a Public Hearing on June 8, 2026, for the 6-Year Street Plan

Ocean Shores

https://www.osgov.com/government/city_council.php Ocean Shores Convention Center Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

April 28 meeting

City Administrator Scott Andersen introduced new Police Chief Caridad Vesco. City Clerk Nicole Birch administered the Oath of Office.

Police Chief Caridad Vesco introduced new Police Officer Jair Romero-Alia. City Clerk Nicole Birch gave an Oath of Office.

Announced two vacancies on the Parks Board, two vacancies on the Building Code Board of Appeals, and one vacancy on the Radio Board.

Passed a resolution establishing the fee for domestic animal trapping permits.

May 12 meeting

Announced 12 vacancies on the Ethics Violations Review Pool, two vacancies on the

Parks Board, two vacancies on the Building Code Board of Appeals, one vacancy on the Radio Board, and one vacancy on the Fresh Waterways Advisory Board.

Awarded LTAC funds to to the following:

Ocean Shores Convention Center: $57,438

Chance A La Mer public restroom upgrades: $21,840

Tourism marketing with King 5 and KOMO: $33,000

Associated Arts of Ocean Shores: $3,000 (50% of requested amount)

Boardwalk Shops Owners Association request for a Honey Bucket – denied

Coastal Interpretive Center: $18,260 of requested $38,000

Dark and Stormy Bites and Sites: $10,240

Rogue Wrestling Attractions: $10,000

North Beach Independent Media – It’s Country at the Shores: $20,000

Median Banners – $2,728 – denied

Knights of Columbus Camino Walk – denied (no amount specified)

AssetLab Marketing for a Community Tourism Marketing Campaign: $309,120 – denied

Westport

Westport https://www.ci.westport.wa.us/government/city_council/index.php 2nd and last Monday of each month (7 p.m.) and the 3rd Thursday of each month (1 p.m.). City Council Chambers.

April 27 meeting

Authorized the city to send flowers to the late City Councilor Frank Eshpeter’s family

Issued a proclamation honoring Councilor Eshpeter and declared July 10 to be “Frank Eshpeter Day” coinciding with the first day of the Windrider Kite Festival.

May 11 meeting

Appointed Rick Mature to City Council Position 5, replacing the late Frank Eshpeter.

City Administrator Tom Cappa reported that the VES project is moving forward and that there will be a community outreach event on May 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ocosta Elementary School.

Approved the Special Event Application for the 2026 Washington Tuna and Salmon Classic.

Approved the purchase of a new Holland tractor/mower not to exceed $303,168.40.

Approved $15,000 to participate in the “FIFA Escape the City” marketing campaign.