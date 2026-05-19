Shawn Hill announces campaign for Grays Harbor County Treasurer

Current Grays Harbor County Treasurer Shawn Hill has formally announced his campaign to retain his position.

Prior to his appointment to replace former Treasurer Kenneth Albert, who stepped down in June of 2025, Hill served as the Chief Deputy Treasurer for nearly nine years. He was selected by the Grays Harbor Board of County Commissioners, and his years of collaboration with Albert have provided him with extensive knowledge of all facets of the Treasurer’s Office, as stated in a press release.

Hill emphasizes the office of County Treasurer must be managed in a non-partisan manner, highlighting his commitment to impartiality in all duties. As a lifelong resident of Grays Harbor, Hill considers it an honor to be entrusted with the management of county funds. He stresses that the safety and security of all deposits are his top priorities. Throughout his tenure in the Treasurer’s Office, Hill has focused on building trust, which he considers paramount. His goal is to earn and maintain the trust of everyone he serves. He has worked closely with departments and districts across the county.

The county Treasurer’s Office works in partnership with the budget manager and chief accountant to ensure compliance with the annual financial filings required by the state of Washington. Hill’s dedication to teamwork and excellence was recognized when he received a Leadership and Service Award for his exemplary audit work.

When the state Auditor’s Office introduced a new schedule for reporting banking and revenues, Hill distinguished himself as the only chief deputy in the state to complete the new schedule correctly. As the schedule evolved, he played a key role in identifying missing data points on the new form, further demonstrating his attention to detail and commitment to accurate reporting.

In recent years, Hill has overseen several process improvements within the Treasurer’s Office. These include the adoption of new software aligned with the Assessor’s Office, the implementation of in-house credit card processing, electronic excise filing, and the launch of a property tax lock box.

“With property owners able to send payments directly to the bank, the processing of taxes went from weeks to as quickly as a single day,” Hill said.

Hill is quick to note the importance of having a capable team ready to adapt to new technology and ideas.

“I have a dedicated staff that is always learning, sharing, and assisting one another to provide the best service to everyone we meet,” he said. “As we seek better solutions, I respectfully request support from the voters of Grays Harbor.”