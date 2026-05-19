Ocean Shores implements CivicReady mass notification solution

Ocean Shores has partnered with CivicReady to implement its mass notification solution.

Available from CivicPlus, a leader in integrated technology for local government, the CivicReady solution will allow Ocean Shores to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and routine communications to subscribed citizens via email, text message, and voicemail alert, to keep citizens safe and informed.

In the event of a local emergency, citizens subscribed to CivicReady will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel.

“CivicPlus is built on designing innovative solutions for local governments,” said Cari Tate, CivicPlus Solutions Director. “We continually invest in our products, such as our Mass Notification software, to strengthen and transform how governments serve and communicate with their residents. We are proud to partner with Ocean Shores to help them accomplish their public safety goals.”

This change introduces real-time alert delivery, ensuring that important updates reach you instantly across multiple channels, including mobile devices, email, and desktop notifications. With improved system performance and smarter targeting, alerts are now more accurate, timely, and relevant than ever before.

Their enhanced platform also features greater reliability during high-demand situations, helping ensure that critical information is delivered without delay when it matters most. Whether it’s important updates, service notifications, or urgent alerts, you can count on a seamless and dependable experience.

What this means for you is the city will be able to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and routine communications to subscribed residents via email, text message, and voicemail to keep you safe and informed. In a local emergency, community members subscribed to the Alert Notification system will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel. This improvement reflects our ongoing commitment to keeping the public informed, safe, and connected through modern, dependable communication technology.

Alerts available:

Beach notifications – Beach closures and events

City notification – Public notices, city services announcements, local events

Emergency alerts

Public Works notification – Water and utilities announcements

Road closures – Street department announcements

The current Enotify system will no longer be used after June 5.

For more information and to sign up go to https://portal.civicplus.com/ or https://www.osgov.com/community/alerts_notifications.php.

This system is not a part of the Grays Harbor Emergency Management Alert System.