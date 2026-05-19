Ocean Shores, Harbor Regional Health hold ribbon-cutting for new clinic

Flanked by fellow hospital commissioners John Shaw and Christopher Thomas, and Harbor Regional Health CEO Tom Jensen, Lynn Csernotta addresses the attendees at the ribbon-cutting for the new Harbor Regional Health Family Medicine Clinic in Ocean Shores.

Ocean Shores Mayor Frank Elduen cuts the ceremonial ribbon for the new Harbor Regional Health Family Medicine Clinic with the help of Harbor Regional Health CEO Tom Jensen, Harbor Medical Group Executive Director Elizabeth Tschimperle, Hospital Commissioners Christopher Thomas and Lynn Csernotta, and city councilmembers Denise Siers, Richard Wills and Curt Dooley.

The city of Ocean Shores and Harbor Regional Health [HRH] held a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Harbor Regional Health Family Medicine Clinic located at 171 E Chance La Mer NE on Monday afternoon.

Dozens of Ocean Shores residents, along with a trio of city councilmembers, City Administrator Scott Andersen, and HRH staff members, including CEO Tom Jensen and Hospital Commissioners John Shaw, Christopher Thomas, and Lynn Csernotta, and April Messenger, field representative for U.S. Rep. Emily Randall [D, 6th District], turned out for the ceremony and tour.

Ocean Shores Mayor Frank Elduen started the festivities with some opening remarks.

“I can’t thank you all enough for showing up today. There were a few people who said this couldn’t be done, that Ocean Shores couldn’t have a clinic like this … and here we are,” Elduen told the crowd. “This clinic is the result of a great team effort. … I want to thank Harbor Regional Health CEO Tom Jensen for his vision to partner with Ocean Shores on this project.”

Elduen went on to thank the Executive Director of Harbor Medical Group Elizabeth Tschimperle, city of Ocean Shores Project Manager Becky Leach, and Jackie Fisher of Ocean Sunset LLC, among others.

Csernotta added, “We want to thank you for being here to celebrate with us. This has been a long time coming. First and foremost, we have to thank Frank, Mayor Frank has been the driving [force]. Thanks to Harbor Regional Health. We’d also like to thank our state and federal legislators. We can’t continue on with health care here in the Harbor without them to support us, not only here, but also in the hospital. And thank you, community, for placing your trust in me to be here to represent you. I take it very seriously, and I want to do the best I can for all of you.”

After Elduen cut the ceremonial ribbon, those in attendance were invited to tour the facility and enjoy refreshments provided by the Ocean Shores Convention Center.

It has taken nearly a year and a half since the construction contract was awarded to Tumwater-based general contractor Christensen Inc. for the “Ocean Shores Walk-In Clinic” to come to fruition. Momentum began to pick up at a 2019 town hall held at the Ocean Shores Lions Club, with more than 120 people in attendance. To hear Ocean Shores residents tell it, the call for such a facility dates back much further than that. Elduen said that he had heard that talk of a clinic had been going on for 30 years.

The clinic, which was once Beach Bum Fitness, is being financed by unused American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] funds awarded to the city of Ocean Shores by the United States federal government. ARPA was an economic stimulus bill for state and local governments signed into law in March 2021 to accelerate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Christensen’s bid came in at $466,843, roughly $18,000 below the remaining ARPA fund balance. It features four examination rooms and an ample waiting area.

Debbie Massey, an LPN who will help staff the clinic, is excited to see the impact the clinic can have on the community.

“I think it’s going to be great for the community … health care is hard to come by, having good providers that are solid who stay with the company, where we get to meet the patients and get to know you and your needs and be able to take care of those, [it’s] more of a personal touch,” Massey said.

Currently, the nearest emergency room services are 35 minutes away from Ocean Shores at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen, with many residents often choosing the one-hour drive to Elma to Summit Pacific Medical Center. The only medical facility in Ocean Shores is the Sea Mar Ocean Shores Medical Clinic, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and does not offer walk-in services.

In April of last year, the city and HRH held a town hall at the Ocean Shores Convention Center that quickly became contentious, and confusion brewed over the type of clinic Ocean Shores was actually getting. In the end, HRH and the city came to an understanding.

“It’s a great feeling, it’s a great thing for the public. There were so many people that were involved in getting this done, to have it come to fruition, and the turnout we had, the public is very excited about this. I’m very happy that it’s done,” Elduen said. “We had that town hall in January ‘24, I asked the public ‘what do you guys want to see done,’ and a clinic was at the top of the list.”

The new clinic will officially open to the public on Tuesday, May 19. The clinic will be staffed by Ann Allen, ARNP, who will provide comprehensive primary care services.

Starting Tuesday, clinic hours will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Primary care appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to noon, with walk-in services beginning at 1 p.m. Patients can schedule appointments by calling Harbor Regional Health’s Contact Center at 1-866-537-2778.