Have you ever wanted to run an Olympic National Forest concession?

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The Olympic National Forest has prepared a Request for Expressed Interest to determine levels of interest in potential future developed recreation concession opportunities across the forest.

Sites include the historic Hamma Hamma, Interrorem and Louella Cabins and various sites in the Quinault recreation area including Falls Creek Campground and Day Use Area, Gatton Creek Campground, Quinault Rainforest Trailhead, Quinault Visitor Center and Willaby Campground.

Responses to this request may help determine whether a prospectus should be issued and inform considerations such as permit quantities, site selections, and types of services to be included in any future solicitations. Public and private entities who are interested in managing the sites under a permit must provide their submissions by close of business on July 1.

An Expression of Interest package must be prepared and submitted in electronic form to Josh Parker at joshua.parker2@usda.gov by close of business July 1. Please provide the following information with your submission:

Include your name, company, or organization, and contact information (phone, mailing address, email address).

Describe your technical and financial capability.

Indicate your level of interest for the Forests’ potential offering.

Any question or issue not listed in the RFEI that should be considered.