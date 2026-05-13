To help teenagers, first ask how they’re doing

It’s a simple question that does not lend itself to simple answers. Teenagers often are too busy to let us know how they are doing. And they can be less than forthcoming with the adults in their lives. And they — like people of all ages — are individuals who do not necessarily adhere to sweeping generalizations.

But helping teens find their way starts with asking how they are doing. That is the purpose of the Healthy Youth Survey, conducted every two years by the Washington State Department of Health. The query can identify health risks and social burdens for teens and help to inform public and educational policies.

The most recent survey was held last year and included more than 200,000 students — nearly 12,000 from Clark County — in grades six, eight, 10 and 12 across the state. Results were released last week and are accessible in an easy-to-use online portal where results can be broken down by age, topic or county.

With the survey dating back to 2010, the results can identify changes in how teens perceive their lives.

Most notably, current students have articulated a decline in depression and in suicidal thoughts. In one example, respondents were asked, “In the past 12 months, did you ever feel so sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more in a row that you stopped doing some usual activities?” Among Clark County 10th graders, 27 percent said yes — a decline from 40 percent in 2021, during the middle of the COVID pandemic.

Jennifer Bell, youth program manager for National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Washington, told The Columbian: “It is always encouraging to see any decline in the number of young people reporting persistent feelings of sadness, depression and suicidal ideation. At the same time, this report still indicates that nearly 30 percent of 12th graders report persistent feelings of depression, and about 1 in 8 seriously considered suicide in the past year, which is significant.”

Also notable is that the survey suggests an overall reduction in youth substance use in Clark County. Alcohol and cannabis use declined, but e-cigarette and vape use showed a slight increase.

The results — which also cover topics ranging from dating violence to social media to school environments — can provide an illuminating snapshot of Washington teenagers. As Bell said: “It is essential that we continue working together as a community to strengthen prevention efforts and ensure young people have access to timely support, know where to find resources, can lean on trusted adults and receive mental health education.”

But the survey does not answer specific questions about individuals. For that, parents, teachers, mentors, coaches and family members must go to the source. As Psychology Today points out: “Adolescents who have warm relationships with parents are more optimistic and healthy as adults.” It adds, “How close you are to kids when they’re teens predicts how close you’ll be with them when they’re young adults.”

Among a plethora of online recommendations for connecting with teens, the most common thread appears to be “Build trust by showing interest in their world and sharing consistent quality time.” Actively listening, experts say, is the best way to demonstrate interest and generate quality time.

In nearly every category, the latest survey shows that Washington teens are trending toward healthier behaviors. In many instances, the numbers are more encouraging than even pre-pandemic results. In other words, it appears that the kids are all right.