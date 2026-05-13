Great things are happening right here in Aberdeen

I was reading the paper the other day and saw our county unemployment was at 6.5 percent. The article went on to state that “Grays Harbor County continues to experience a higher rate of unemployment than the Washington state average.”

It went on to state that “Key takeaways: Grays Harbor County’s unemployment rate is approximately 1.4 percent higher than the statewide average,” sounded like more of the continual onslaught of depressing news about our lot here on the Harbor.

When I first saw the 6.5 percent unemployment rate, I was expecting to read “congrats” or “great job” somewhere, because to me, it seemed like great news, not sad. When I was elected mayor back in 2023, the rate was 8.8 percent, and our county was rated as the seventh highest unemployment in the state.

The current 6.5% rate now has us listed as the 10th highest in the state. Sure, these numbers do show that there is a ton of work to be done, but it also most importantly, shows that we are slowly gaining ground.

Last year, Aberdeen had a record year for new housing construction, and this year is following in those same footsteps. There are some big construction projects coming up that will temporarily boost our employment rates and at the same time, create even more permanent, livable-wage jobs for our community.

To me, that’s something worth praising and handing out a few pats on the back.

Another great thing that’s happened that sends a message to possible investors who might bring even more jobs to our community, is that the Aberdeen Police Department has reported that crime in all areas of the city is down 6 percent and falling. This year, a new law enforcement firing range will be opened as our city tries very hard to provide our officers all the tools that they need to do their job with efficiency.

Arrests for DUIs and “closing cases” are both breaking local and state records. Our folks in blue continue to work hard to make sure our citizens have a safe and crime-free environment to live and raise their families. Great Job, APD.

There is a lot being done to help build our job market and increase and educate our work force for the years to come. As the heart of Grays Harbor, Aberdeen is in a unique position to be able to lead the way to prosperity. Things are looking good and things are happening.

Sure, there are still, and always will be, plenty of things that need to be done to build a better community, but our City Council, City Administrator, and all our city employees are working hard every day to help ensure that our unemployment rating continues to show improvement, that our streets are safe and look good, and that our city is inviting to visitors.

Some folks will always be sounding the alarm and adding to that never-ending onslaught of depressing news here on the Harbor, but if you take a moment to seek out the good, it’s there in mass.

Our county and especially the city of Aberdeen is one of those special places that people come from all over the state and in fact, the world, to see and enjoy. So, get out and experience your city and county. We are truly blessed.