North Beach PAWS announces 2026 dog and cat vaccination clinics

North Beach PAWS, a no-kill animal shelter based in Hoquiam, will kick off its 2026 series of low-cost pet vaccination clinics for dogs and cats on Saturday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brady Veterinary Hospital, 450 Monte Brady Rd., in Montesano. Core vaccinations and microchipping will be available for just $20 each.

The three scheduled clinics will offer core vaccinations for dogs — rabies, DAPP, Bordetella, and microchips; for cats — rabies, FVRCP, parasite treatments for fleas, ticks, roundworms, hookworms and ear mites as well as microchips.

North Beach PAWS continues to expand its outreach to ensure more pets have access to affordable care. In 2025 alone, the organization vaccinated and microchipped 492 cats and dogs in the community. North Beach PAWS held five such clinics in 2024 and two in 2023 with more than 900 pets vaccinated against common illnesses and/or microchipped.

“For many families in Grays Harbor, these clinics are the only affordable option they have. Diseases like rabies and parvovirus pose real risks to people and wildlife, not just unvaccinated animals,” said Nanette Sparrow, dog shelter manager. “A vaccinated pet is a protected pet, and a microchipped pet is a pet that can find its way home. This is how we keep animals out of shelters and keep families whole.”

Washington state law requires all dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies. Other diseases such as distemper are prevalent in wildlife and can infect unvaccinated pets. Thanks to vaccinations, numerous common diseases are entirely preventable. Amicrochip is the only permanent identification that can reunite you with your beloved lost pet. Unlike collars and ID tags that can break or get lost, a microchip will last for the life of your pet.

North Beach PAWS 2026 Vaccination Clinics:

Montesano – Saturday, May 23 — Brady Veterinary Hospital, 450 Monte Brady Rd., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hoquiam – Saturday, June 6 — La Vogue Cyclery, 523 Levee St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hoquiam – Sunday, July 19 — North Beach PAWS, 2222 state Route 109, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointments are needed or will be accepted, the events are first come, first served. Dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in carriers. Anyone needing more information should call 360.660.4660 or visit www.northbeachpaws.org.